Sharjah : A high adrenaline fast paced show of adventure water sports thrilled families and visitors at the Sharjah Events Festival as a team of marine enthusiasts charged out of the tranquil waters of the Khalid Lagoon surrounding the Al Majaz Amphitheatre, the venue of the two-day festival.

Led by professionals from the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, the exhilarating display of skills and stunts was the perfect addition to the vibrant energy of the family-friendly festival.

Flying freely above water on a water-propelled flyboard, or manoeuvring top speeds on a jet ski, the certified riders offered glimpses of a thrilling water sports experience that excited and caught the attention of festival goers. Watching the performers glide gently above water or backflip rounded up an enjoyable weekend of fun!

