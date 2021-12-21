Dubai, UAE: The Australian state of Victoria is welcoming international students back to its education institutes by celebrating the milestone with an event at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Victoria, the Platinum Partner of the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, hosted over 50 guests from UAE universities, Victorian alumni and UAE students about to head to university.

The event offered an opportunity for stakeholders from the UAE education sector to network and learn more about Melbourne’s world-class education and training systems whilst also meeting Victorian alumni. It was also a chance to promote the opportunities Victoria offers students interested in studying abroad.

Victoria is home to six of the world’s best universities with two in the top 100 with research performance at or above world standard in many areas. Victoria’s capital Melbourne has one of the highest number of inner city research collaborations in the world.

According to the 2022 QS Best Student Cities ranking, Melbourne is Australia’s best student city and one of the best in the world, receiving the highest score for a city's student population, levels of social inclusion, and tolerance.

“Victoria offers world-class education, training and research and access to a growing innovation ecosystem as well as a unique lifestyle that you can only find in one of the world’s most liveable places,” said Gönül Serbest, CEO, Global Victoria.

“International students are an integral part of our community and they make an invaluable contribution to our state’s culture, diversity and vibrancy – we look forward to welcoming them back soon,” she added.

From 15 December fully vaccinated international students and other eligible visa holders can travel to Australia without a travel exemption. Students will need to meet Victoria’s entry requirements for overseas travellers, including COVID-19 testing, isolation and vaccination requirements.

In 2020, Victoria had approximately 226,000 students studying within its education and training institutes, attracted by the state’s innovative system and multifaceted education system.

In 2020, Victoria accounted for the largest share of international students from MEA, out of all Australian jurisdictions, with 38.1 per cent (5,958 enrolments). The state of New South Wales had the next largest share with 33.3 per cent (5,207 enrolments).

In 2020, there were 139 international student enrolments from the UAE with a Victorian education provider; the majority of these (75 per cent) were in the higher education sector.

