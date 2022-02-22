PHOTO
United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Announced Versec today unveiled its new Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP), which ensures better protection against all known and unknown threats to software workloads, and reduces the survival time of threat factors from minutes to parts per second, which means effective protection, monitoring and clear visibility. Protect workloads in an integrated way by reducing false alarms and achieving effectiveness in all environments, whether virtual machines, physical devices or cloud structure.
Versic's DPP platform is the next development of the award-winning Versic VSP security platform, which was the first solution that has already been able to eliminate threats to software workloads immediately.
The attacks continue to increase dramatically, with the FBI dealing in 2020 with more than 2,000 ransomware incidents and a 200% increase in ransomware claims in 2021. Its list of the top 10 risks facing applications to add a new category is software and data bugs. As attackers constantly change their tactics, traditional tools no longer provide adequate protection, and a new approach is needed.
