Cairo: valU, MENA’s leading, Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle enabling fintech platform, and Waffarha, Egypt’s leading deals website & Application, announced today that they embarked on another milestone in their strategic partnership that will introduce a whole host of new benefits for customers. This partnership builds on the existing relationship between the companies and will see major developments in their cross-selling capabilities through several new programs.

As part of the new partnership scope, Waffarha will gain further access to valU’s wide network by making the former an accepted payment method through all valU’s points of sales (POS) in addition to allowing customers to recharge their “Waffarha” wallet using “valU” and take advantage of the service available on “Waffarha” to pay their bills using “valU”. Waffarha clients will also be able to enjoy receiving instant credit limits, to be used across valU’s and waffarha wide range of products and services. Additionally, clients who activate their valU accounts at select activation points will benefit from receiving a Waffarha voucher. Finally, as part of the new collaboration, a new joint loyalty program will be introduced to valU’s clients in collaboration with Waffarha.

Ahmed Hashem, Chief Commercial Officer of valU said: “We are delighted to be further cementing our partnership with Waffarha, as we optimize the synergies between both companies to offer our customers unmatched financing solutions with a world of benefits that meet their lifestyle needs. Through this collaboration, valU will empower Waffarha’s customers by providing them with unique access to our seamless BNPL solutions, in addition to tailored offers and promotions. This next step in our partnership with Waffarha will streamline our cross-selling capabilities and allow us to reap the advantages of their innovative savings solutions. Finally, the more we expand our customer base the more we contribute to the promotion of financial inclusion in Egypt.”

“It is at the core of our strategy to provide our customers with the best available savings solutions and offers, and we are very excited to be delivering on that promise through our successful partnership with valU,” said Tarek Magdy, CEO of Waffarha. “Access to valU’s wide-ranging and growing merchant network that includes new categories that we previously did not operate in supports us in markedly broadening our customer base. We are confident that these mutually beneficial initiatives will accomplish their goal of availing cost-efficient, customizable, and effective financial solutions to our customers.”

Joining valU’s merchant network in 2020, Waffarha has been a solid and trusted partner to valU as one of the leading trusted companies providing an array of offers and services for its customers. The platform was a major collaborator in a number of valU’s offers in the past couple of years, including valU’s Black Friday (valU Friday) and Ramadan campaigns, among others.

This collaboration marks the latest in several agreements signed by valU that aim to offer convenient plans to meet the financing needs of Egyptians across multiple categories. Most recently, valU has further

enhanced its offering in the education space by partnering with the American University in Cairo (AUC) to offer convenient financing solutions for undergraduate and graduate programs. Through these partnerships and their innovative product offerings, valU has cemented its position as the market leader in BNPL lifestyle enabling fintech solutions. In 2021, valU made great strides to expand its products portfolio and service offering, signing several key partnerships in various industries with players, such as Mazadat, the Saudi German Hospital in Egypt, and SODIC’s Club S, among others.

A subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding established in 2017, valU is the leading Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL) lifestyle enabling fintech platform offering convenient and customizable financing plans up to 60 months. With more than 5,000 points of sale and over 300 websites, valU offers access to a wide network of retail and e-commerce providers across a diverse array of categories including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. As the first platform of its kind in the MENA region, valU customers can receive instant credit decisions through their devices and gain access to the ever-growing platform’s partners.

Waffarha first launched in October 2012 as the 1st online lifestyle platform that provides discounted coupons for customers in all fields such as F&B, Entertainment, Health & Beauty, Hotels & Resorts…etc. for a wide network of merchants and stores (more than 1,000 merchants having over 3,000 stores) covering all essentials and luxuries of life and free of any subscription fees. During the course of 9 years, Waffarha has become a leading lifestyle deals Website & Mobile app.

On the other hand, Waffarha has a B2B line providing smart white-label loyalty solutions for major partners and vendors in different sectors such as banks, transportation, telecom, FMCG...etc. to guarantee customers retention and satisfaction through long-term points accumulation & redemption as well as instant reward campaigns.

