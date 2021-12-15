Global digital agency Valtech today announced its plans for expansion in the Middle East and North Africa region following the completion of the company’s acquisition of Dubai-based digital-agency Revonic.

As a global digital agency focused on business transformation, Valtech will look to accelerate its regional impact by helping clients improve their digital engagement through enhanced experiences and strategic technology investments.

The company’s acquisition of Revonic followed its securing of funding from BC Partners, a UK investment firm, that values Valtech at US$1.4 billion. Valtech has set its sights on further regional expansion with offices planned for launch in Saudi Arabia and Egypt over the next 12 months.

“Valtech brings a breath of fresh air to the digital partner landscape across MENA,” said Kareem Monem, Regional Managing Director, MENA. “The unprecedented demand for Digitally enabled Transformation (DeT) in both the public and private sectors means that Valtech’s pragmatic approach to consulting, creating, and connecting experiences across the B2B and B2C landscape will be very well received.”

With an initial focus on four key industries, namely FSI, retail, government, and travel and hospitality, Valtech will look to launch its Experience, Commerce and Data services to help accelerate its clients’ transformational journeys and positively impact their business performance.

In addition to working with large-scale enterprise technologies, Valtech is also a pioneer in the composable technology segment, having spearheaded the founding of the MACH Alliance. MACH (microservices, API-driven, cloud-native, and headless technologies) is a collaboration between technology and solution providers that works toward a software ecosystem that is flexible, headless, and cloud-orientated, allowing for a futureproof architecture for the purposes of both commerce and digital experiences.

Globally, Valtech has been making waves in retail and commerce with Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella, referencing Valtech’s MAC Cosmetics physical-digital store solution during his keynote speech at Microsoft’s global partner conference Inspire. This highlights Valtech’s strong track record of overcoming complex industry challenges and unlocking customer value in an ever-changing landscape.

Valtech is headquartered in Dubai, UAE and will soon be launching additional operations in Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT VALTECH

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow’s trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

We are a network of more than 4,000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives, and developers spanning five continents, with offices in 18 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and the United States). While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients – challenges where we reimagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences; challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services include strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

For more information, visit WWW.VALTECH.COM

