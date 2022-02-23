The Welcome Experience at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, UAE



The gradual recovery of international tourism has revealed the emergence of new luxury travel trends that reflect the sense of individuality and wellbeing, such as the acute need for hyper-personalisation, restorative escapism and heightened levels of indulgence. Well-poised to embrace this new generation of travellers is the inimitable creator of stylish hotels and resorts, General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM), renowned for delivering unrivalled lifestyle experiences in some of the most luxurious destinations in the world.

Bringing to life its hallmark “A Style to Remember,” GHM has refined a series of 19 touchpoints under its Guest Experience Signatures to deliver exquisitely distinctive and exceptionally memorable guest experiences guided by six brand essences: timeless, elegant, personal, contemporary, authentic and sensorial. Melding core elements of contemporary Asian designs with local nuances for a pronounced sense of place, each GHM property showcases the very best of each destination, an ensemble of passionate associates and unmatched personalised services.

The journey begins even before one sets foot into the hotel with a luxury transfer to the property, where a meet and greet entourage eagerly awaits each guest at the lobby with a grand welcome. The arrival experience (pictured above) includes a set of personalised welcome rituals and bespoke amenities that imbibes each newcomer with a sense of arrival, featuring a selection of beverages and snacks reflective of the land and warm, comforting towels that carry an artfully blended signature hotel scent.

The culinary experience is a definitive touchpoint as it invokes extensive visual and sensorial delights for an immersive gourmet indulgence. From interactive show kitchens and food stations featuring a repertoire of global flavours, to artfully crafted menus at signature restaurants and an in-room Sweet Delight button to end each day on a sweet note, every detail has been deliberated down for a truly exclusive dining experience.

Inspired by the Asian art of healing and wellness, the spa and wellness experience echoes GHM’s inimitable Asian identity and style of hospitality, with a repertoire of exquisite treatments that exemplify the Chedi Spa philosophy with influences from the destination as well as The Chedi Spa Suite devoted to the enhancement of one’s mind, body and soul.

The Departure Experience marks the final touchpoint of the Guest Experience Signatures as the meet & greet entourage bids fond farewell to guests. Farewell gifts encapsulating the essence of the destination are presented to commemorate their time at The Chedi and to inspire their next arrival.

“For three decades, GHM has earned critical acclaim as an inimitable creator of stylish hotels and resorts. In the new era of travel, these thoughtfully enhanced touchpoints reinforce our 30-year legacy of hospitality excellence by elevating our Guest Experience Signatures so as to captivate the evolved luxury traveller. Each distinct experience has been refined to deliver unique and inspiring moments with unparalleled attention to detail,” said Tommy Lai, chief executive officer of GHM.



This year, GHM will be celebrating its pearl anniversary in commemoration of 30 years of A Style to Remember. Milestones in 2022 include the highly anticipated opening of The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, where GHM’s Guest Experience Signatures will be incorporated as its backbone of exclusive offerings, dedicated services and personalised experiences that are unique to this landmark property.

About GHM

Since 1992, General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) has been melding the refined grandeur of contemporary Asian designs with local character for inspired, memorable spaces showcasing the best each destination has to offer and providing guests with a true style to remember. Under its legendary portfolio, GHM conceptualises, develops and operates some of the world’s most exceptional luxury hotels and resorts, each property being a distinct original that welcomes an unrivalled lifestyle experience. GHM’s exclusive portfolio includes The Chedi AI Bait, Sharjah, UAE, The Chedi Muscat, Oman, The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland and The Chedi Hotel and Residences Luštica Bay, Montenegro. With seven projects in the pipeline, plans for the brand to globally continue its legacy include the highly anticipated The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar.

