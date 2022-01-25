Steel crown of building to be completed in Q1 2022, taking height of building to 340 metres

Uptown tower progressing at pace with full completion to take place in Q3 2022

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – is pleased to announce that the centrepiece of the Uptown Dubai District, Uptown Tower, has topped out at 329 metres last week. The final concrete pour for the building’s roof on level 79 was completed by the project team on 17 January 2022. The steel crown of Uptown Tower will be completed in Q1 2022, which will take the final height of the tower to 340 metres. Uptown Tower is expected to be fully complete in Q3 2022.

Over 23,000 trucks delivered approximately 140,000 cubic meters of concrete to the project, with around 30,000 tonnes of steel used as reinforcement to achieve this project milestone.

Since the project began in July 2019, over 13 million manhours have been completed on site, which will become the first supertall tower in the Uptown Dubai District. This was achieved without any time lost due to injury, which is a testament to the safety controls and effective management of COVID-19 by DMCC and the various construction teams involved.

This architectural masterpiece is already making its mark on the Dubai skyline with façade works 90% complete and proceeding at pace in tandem with structural works - the project team are taking just two days to complete the façade for each floor. The building’s outer façade consists of over 8,500 glass panels with installation works completed to level 70.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With the topping out of Uptown Tower, we are about to see one of the most exciting urban districts in Dubai come to life. From the very start of the project, we set out to build Uptown Tower using the very latest smart and sustainable construction practices, which has enabled us to build an exceptional tower without any disruptions during what has been an incredibly challenging period for the global economy. I would like to thank everyone that has contributed to the success of Uptown Tower and I look forward to welcoming our first tenants and visitors when the project is complete in the third quarter of 2022."

Paul Ashton, Executive Director – Property, DMCC, added: “The Uptown Dubai District will serve a diverse community of businesses, residents and visitors with premium office and residential spaces as well as a carefully curated mix of retail and lifestyle destinations. At the heart of the district will be the iconic Uptown Tower, which has already seen nearly a quarter of its commercial space preleased with strong interest in the remaining space. We are delighted to have reached this important milestone in the development of Uptown Tower, which is proving to be one of the most sought-after mixed-use communities in Dubai.”

The Uptown Dubai district is set to become one of the most dynamic and sought-after mixed-use communities in the emirate. There has been strong interest in the tower so far, with 22% of office space already leased. Tenants that commit to space early benefit from priority fit-out access and a wider choice of space and floor layouts.

David De Visscher, Resident Manager – UAE, BESIX, said: “BESIX is extremely proud to be part of this Project and very pleased that we are now reaching structural topping out as well as 90% of façade completion which is demonstrating once again our company’s engineering and construction management expertise.”

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the design of Uptown Tower replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its faceted glass façade that illuminates the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare.

The 340-metre-tall tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to a state-of-the-art DMCC Headquarters. It will also feature a 188-key 5-star luxury hotel - ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ - exclusive restaurants, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices and 229 signature SO/ branded residences.

Uptown Tower will sit at the heart of the Uptown Dubai District – which is a 24-hour neighbourhood brimming with world-class dining, unique high-end retail outlets, a central entertainment plaza and some of the most renowned hotels and leading businesses from around the world.

