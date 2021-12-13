Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, presents a special offer on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, adding special benefits to the driving pleasure of the best car in the world.

The offer is valid until 31 December with a package of exclusive benefits including complimentary Service Select Plus Package, extended warranty package with unlimited mileage, and complimentary registration. The offer also allows the trade-in option, giving the customer more changes to change their car with a totally brand new one.

The S-Class stands for the fascination of Mercedes-Benz: legendary and traditional engineering expertise which defines the luxury segment in the automobile industry. The new S-Class can be experienced with all the senses – seeing, feeling, hearing, and smelling – while offering numerous innovations in the areas of driver assistance, protection, and interaction.

Modern luxury attains the next level in the interior of the S-Class. The designers have created a feel-good ambience with lounge character marked by elegance, high quality, and lightness. The dashboard with its new architecture, modern surface design and ergonomic display arrangement is a highlight. But the feel-good aspect goes even deeper: with high ride quality and low noise levels as well as an extensive range of ENERGIZING Comfort programmes, the S-Class looks after the well-being of its passengers. They also stay fit thanks to the effective air filtering system, which signals its newly gained capability with the new name ENERGIZING Air Control[1].

MBUX: a new dimension in personalisation and interaction

No other innovation in recent years has so radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz as MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). The second generation of this learn-capable system now debuts in the new S-Class. The vehicle interior is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make the control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier. The possibilities for personalisation and intuitive operation have become far more extensive. This certainly applies in the rear, but also to the driver: For example, the new 3D driver display allows a spatial view at the touch of a button for the first time. A real three-dimensional effect is achieved without having to wear 3D glasses.

Two different head-up displays (HUDs) are available on request. The larger HUD provides augmented reality (AR) content. When navigating, for example, animated turn-off arrows ("fishbones") are virtually and precisely projected onto the road lane. For the assistance functions, information from e.g. Active Distance Assist is shown. The image appears virtually at a distance of 10 metres. The display area corresponds to a monitor with a 77-inch diagonal.

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" is even more learn- and dialogue-capable by activation of online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes". These include accepting a telephone call. "Hey Mercedes" now also explains vehicle functions and answers general knowledge questions. In the S-Class the voice assistant can also be controlled from the rear.

Using cameras in the overhead control panel and learning algorithms, MBUX Interior Assist recognises and anticipates the wishes and intentions of the occupants. It does this by interpreting head direction, hand movements and body language, and responds with corresponding vehicle functions. As well as enhancing operating convenience, MBUX Interior Assist improves safety. Even before the journey begins, it notifies the driver if the camera has detected a child seat on the front passenger seat, but seat belt is not fastened, for example.

With the MBUX Smart Home function, the S-Class now also becomes a control centre for the home, because the homes of many people are increasingly intelligent: mobile intelligence ensures maximum operating convenience from afar. WLAN and sensors make the home capable of communication: temperature and lighting, roller blinds and electrical appliances can be remotely monitored and controlled. Motion detectors and window contacts inform the user of welcome or unwelcome visitors.Dimensional concept and interior design: generous ambience with a lounge-like nature

The desired harmony between digital and analogue luxury results in a revolutionary interior design, including associations with interior architecture and yacht design elements. The sculptured look of the dashboard, centre console and armrests appears to float above an expansive interior landscape. The systematic reduction in the number of controls underscores the minimalist appearance of the interior. A fine divide between the upper section of the dashboard and the large trim element structures the area and creates horizontal breadth.

Alongside up to five screens, the highlights include the large areas of trim in the dashboard and in the rear (in the Comfort Seat variant).

The driver display and media display offer a comprehensive aesthetic experience. The appearance of the screens can be individualised with a choice of four display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Exclusive, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service).

Seats: Plenty of high-tech for outstanding long-distance comfort

The seats literally invite the occupants to sit down and relax.Up to 19 motors in the front seats make for comfortable seating – a number that indicates the complexity of the technology installed in the seats. Yet comfort is not enough: the seats also play a major part where safety is concerned. And of course, when it comes to luxurious wellbeing, all the seats available for the S-Class carry the seal of approval by the Healthy Seating campaign[2].

Ten different massage programmes are available in the new S-Class. These use the vibration motors and can enhance the effect of a relaxing massage with warmth on the hot-stone principle. To this end, the seat heating is combined with the inflatable air chambers in the active multicontour seats. The air chambers are now closer to the seat surface and are therefore even easier to control and feel.

Five different rear seat variants make it possible to configure the rear of the S-Class as a working or rest area. One new feature is the heated additional cushion for the head restraint, which is available for the two electrically adjustable rear seats. The adjustment range and angle of the front passenger seat in the chauffeur configuration and the reclining seat behind it have been improved as well.

The ENERGIZING Comfort programmes: Comfortable travel while staying fit

At the touch of a button or by voice command, the holistic "Fit & Healthy" approach of ENERGIZING Comfort provides a tangible experience of the different comfort systems in the S-Class, and features programmes that bundle them into worlds of experience.

Mercedes-Benz has fundamentally improved ENERGIZING comfort control in the new S-Class. Innovations such as a massage based on vibrating motors in the seat cushion and resonance transmission by the Burmester® high-end

4D surround sound system are integrated. This makes bass tones feelable. Direct reproduction of the sound resonance in the seats adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience – 4D sound inspired by the acoustic massage. The perceived intensity of the sound can be individually adjusted for each seat. The music becomes even more emotional thanks to this feelable component. Two exciters are integrated into the backrest of each seat for this purpose.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers, and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021