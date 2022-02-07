Unifonic is pleased to announce a series of successful milestones that took place during its participation at Riyadh’s inaugural LEAP exhibition.

In a significant step towards supporting the development of the Saudi Vision 2030, Unifonic and The Space launched a program called ‘UnifonicX’ which is backed by an investment of SAR 100 million with the goal to to develop the Saudi start-up ecosystem through incubation, venture building, and job creation.

Ahmed Hamdan, Unifonic Co-Founder and CEO said: “We are extremely passionate about driving the development of new software-based ventures. We’re seeing an unprecedented level of innovation in the Kingdom and UnifonicX will empower thousands of startups to grow and make an impact, worldwide.”

The Unifonic booth at LEAP attracted positive feedback from a wide audience interested in exploring its innovative products and demoing the latest solutions, including visits from a number of government officials and ministry delegates. The company's participation also opened up opportunities in new markets, strengthening its partnerships as Unifonic continues to expand on a regional and international scale.

Several MOU signings took place with renowned Saudi entities, which will see Unifonic develop tailored digital solutions to help the organizations improve their relationships with customers.

HRSD – An MOU was signed with His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Shamsan, Undersecretary of Customer Experience at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD). The collaboration allows Unifonic and HRSD to cooperate in developing electronic customer care services and enhance digital communication with citizens, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development affirmed its keenness to move forward with its efforts for digital transformation to improve the experience of the beneficiaries of its services, and to provide an integrated digital journey, noting that the memorandum of understanding with Unifonic will contribute to enhancing the beneficiaries’ experience through innovative solutions provided by the company, as the Ministry looks forward to working together with its partners, it aims to achieve government digital goals in achieving a qualitative and real transformation at the level of digital services provided to citizens.

Najm – An MOU was signed between Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Najm Insurance Services and Mr. Ibrahim Al-Muhaimidi, Vice President and Managing Director for KSA at Unifonic to provide solutions that will elevate customer experience through cloud communication platform services.

Dr/ Mohammed Al-Sulaiman, CEO of Najm, said: “Our partnership with Unifonic represents a translation of our strategic orientations in raising the quality of the services offered to Najm’s customers and increasing activation of the comprehensive automation in line with the digital transformation journey according to the targets of KSA Vision 2030. It is also a reflection of enabling our capabilities in harnessing the best technologies to improve the customer experience, in harmony with the Najm (ASAS) strategy. This agreement represents a primary search source in the field of raising customer experiences level, which positively affects customer satisfaction. We don’t overlook the fact that its implementation will take place through national talents and competencies that embody the targets of the human development program for developing the national competencies* launched by HH the Crown Prince – May Allah protect him”.

MOMRA - An MOU was signed between His Excellency Eng. Ali bin Hadi Masawi Rajhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing for Digital Transformation and Smart Cities, and Ahmed Hamdan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unifonic, to develop the roll-out of digital services.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing expressed its confidence that this memorandum will help enhance the digital capabilities of the Ministry in developing digital communication with its customers in the municipal and residential sectors, stressing its keenness to keep pace with the Saudi Vision 2030 to enable digital transformation and facilitate customer access to government services through digital channels in an easy way. Simple and effective.

Speaking about the significant partnerships, Hamdan commented: “These agreements will help us pave the way towards accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom and enable large-scale entities to provide remarkable customer journeys. Consumers expect seamless interaction across every touchpoint, and LEAP has been a fantastic platform to showcase our capabilities in enhancing the engagement experience using the latest cloud communications technology.”

As Unifonic continues to expand and develop innovative products that meet emerging demands, it recently unveiled a new brand to reflect its evolution. Visit unifonic.com for more information.

About Unifonic:

Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. By unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots, Unifonic streamlines conversations at every touch point throughout the customer journey.

As newer channels emerge and user preferences change over time, organizations rely on Unifonic to maximize customer engagement and optimize communication ROI. Unifonic solutions help clients reach customers on their favorite channel to ensure that every interaction makes a positive impact.

From SMS one-time passwords or WhatsApp vaccination requests to voice surveys and many more, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform customer experience with seamless conversations that improve customer satisfaction while allowing them to focus on core business activities without maintaining costly communication infrastructures.

Unifonic connects enterprises like Saudi Electricity Company, Ministry of Health, Absher, Uber, Aramex, Noon, as well as leading banks and financial institutions throughout the region, in addition to health, education, travel, e-commerce, and logistics sectors worldwide.

