Amman, Jordan: Umniah has announced that it has been awarded the international ISO 9001:2015, 10001:2018, 10002:2018 and 45001:2018 certificates once again, in addition to the Electronic Payment Cards Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance certificate. This international recognition is in line with the company’s continuous efforts to raise the standards of excellence in the telecommunications sector by applying a system of effective procedures and high-quality services.

The ISO certificates were renewed after SGS Jordan, a leader in the field of examination, verification, testing and accreditation, and the certification body of the ISO system international certificates in Jordan, completed its inspection and audit of Umniah’s quality systems that were certified as conforming to the highest international standards.

Umniah PCI - DSS v 3.2.1 data security certificate was also renewed after QRC Assurance and Solutions Pvt Ltd via C-Guards ensured that the Security Operation Center (SOC) complies with international requirements and standards and that Umniah is committed to addressing threats to customer payment information.

The company also renewed the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for Quality Management System, initially received in 2013, which enhances and improves performance and efficiency levels of employees, monitors the level of services provided and manages the company's operations. Umniah also renewed the international standard for quality management - customer satisfaction ISO 10001: 2018 certificate, which helps the company achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction through superior services and communication solutions, in addition to the ISO 10002:2018 certificate for quality management - customer complaints management that focuses on the company’s ability to apply quality in its work by setting effective guidelines for managing complaints and meeting customer needs and expectations.

The international ISO 45001:2018 certification for occupational safety and health, which the company first received in 2017, outlines Umniah’s full commitment to applying a proactive approach and a safe work environment that guarantees occupational safety and health for all employees, customers and contractors.

Speaking about the renewal of the certifications, Umniah CEO Ziad Shatara said it is international recognition of the company’s rigorous application of commitment to the highest global standards for the management of its quality systems. Shatara went on to add that this achievement will ensure that Umniah continues to provide the best services and high-quality communication solutions to its customers, in addition to managing their complaints and suggestions with maximum efficiency and satisfaction.

