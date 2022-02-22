Cairo, Egypt: Uber Bus announced today expanding its offering to include a B2B service, “Uber Bus For Business” as a global-first from Egypt, that offers companies with tailored transport programs for the daily commute of their employees and staff. The service also launched to address Cairo’s congestion challenge by reducing the number of cars on the streets.

The service offers riders and companies with access to Uber’s tech features, including trip tracking, in-app safety features, ridecheck to detect if a trip has an unexpected long stop, and access to Uber’s customer support. Bringing together the platform to further provide a reliable experience, each employee will automatically be connected to a free UberX trip in case of an unexpected malfunction on a bus trip. Additionally, riders can either book their seats by themselves within the set routes, or track their company’s chosen pre-scheduled rides.

Ahmed Khalil, General Manager of Uber Egypt, commented: “We are honored that Egypt is chosen for the second time to launch a global-first, following the launch of Bus in 2018, which continues to prove Egypt’s agility to accommodate tech innovations. Bus for Business is another stride towards unlocking the future of how our cities move. Leveraging the Uber technology, the service aims to help businesses enhance their transportation logistics by redesigning a hassle-free daily commute for their employees and staff. In parallel, we are taking part in improving urban planning to preserve the environment by cutting down congestion as well as parking footprints.”

The company has decided to officially launch the service after it proved success with a growth rate of 12.9x during the initial launch phase. The Bus for Business portfolio includes leaders in the Banking & Professional Services, Technology, Utilities industries, and is now tapping into the automotive sector by signing a mega-partnership with Nissan Motor Egypt to facilitate the transportation of ~1000 employees through more than 65 tailored cross-city routes to and from Nissan’s factory located in 6th of October city.

“We are happy to partner with a leading industry player such as Nissan Motor Egypt to provide a tech-enabled solution to make their transport programs more optimized, reliable and flexible. We look forward to supporting more companies in the near future with efficient tech-driven mobility solutions,” added Khalil.

"Our priority has always been the health and safety of Nissan's employees," says Sherief Eldessouky, Nissan Motor Egypt Managing Director. "Our collaboration with 'Uber Bus for Business' aims to improve our employees' commute to and from work."

He added: "Choosing a professional transportation service company such as Uber Bus for Business ensures that their commute is comfortable and hassle-free."

Alongside the Egyptian market, the Bus for Business service is currently piloting in Mexico, with plans to expand to other markets.

