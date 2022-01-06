PHOTO
Al Ain : The United Arab Emirates University team won the third place in the " Planet X Challenge" competition, which was organized by the Emirates Mars Mission in partnership with the Dubai Airshow. The UAEU team consists of 4 students: Alia Mohammad Fairouz from the College of Information Technology, Mahra Al Muqbali from the College of Engineering, Raya Saeed Al Khateri, and Jawaher Rashid Al Nuaimi from the College of Science.
The team participated in competitions and challenges by accomplishing five tasks set to explore the planet, from designing an UAV with a 3D printing system, and making a presentation on how it fits into the atmosphere of the planet and carrying out the assigned tasks on “Planet X”. These tasks include transporting a box with samples from the planet and landing them on the “Heli Pad”. In the second stage of the competition, the UAEU team designed a “robot” using Ev3-kit technology, and created additional accessories to carry out specific tasks on the planet, including moving and loading rocks on “Planet X” and many other tasks.
The UAEU team and competitors from the participating universities had to build an unmanned ground vehicle to study the surface of Planet X and find a sample collection site using the Lego Mindstorms EV3 according to different programming levels between high school and university students.
All robots must have sensors and engines, and teams have five minutes to complete a pilot simulation task without any support or assistance.
The second challenge is to design an unmanned aerial vehicle to carry out exploration missions, using CAD Fusion 360 model program, to design and print the aircraft in a 3D manner, in addition to sharing a technical presentation on its design.
The Emirates Mars Mission, through the “Planet X Exploration Challenge” aims to inspire and motivate young people’s capabilities in space science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The multidisciplinary competition provides opportunities for young people to engage in an interesting experience to build a mission to discover a new planet, during a two-month period dedicated to designing and programming robots for space exploration, in order to contribute to the country’s scientific progress in the fields of space and aviation.
