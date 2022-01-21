PHOTO
Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University supports and consolidates the leading role of the country through the outputs of its scientific research that help to find solutions to global challenges, including those related to the United Nations sustainable development goals. The university has allocated financial resources and infrastructure capabilities that guarantee world-class scientific laboratories to ensure the achievement of high-quality research outputs and support the university to become a research-intensive university with a global impact.
The UAEU also plays a positive and vital role in achieving alignment with the seventeen sustainable development goals of the United Nations. The university launched last year the sustainable development goals research program, and there are many projects and research activities currently in place that support the UAE’s strategy for climate neutrality to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The UAEU faculty members and researchers have published 2207 research papers related to global sustainable development goals according to the Scopus database during the period from 2018 to 2021, including 966 research papers related to the third goal, focusing on good health and quality of life.
In the field of clean energy, which comes under the seventh goal, 368 research papers were published, while in the eleventh goal related to sustainable cities and communities, 254 papers were published. Also, the UAEU researchers published 198 papers related to clean water and sanitation, and 179 research papers in the fields of industry, innovation and infrastructure.
The UAEU is ranked first in the country based on research productivity related to first, second, third, fourth, eleventh and fifteenth goals during the period from 2018-2021 according to Scopus database.
Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research, said that the UAEU, through its ambitious vision, was able to have societal research contributions with a global impact by studying real challenges related to societies, and finding practical, technical and economic solutions of societal benefits. He added, "The UAEU scientific research is forward-looking and contributes to empowerment, development and sustainability through knowledge and science, and by using innovative research tools that achieve integrative outcomes which would benefit the humanity and the surrounding environment through optimal use of natural resources.
