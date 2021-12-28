Al Ain - The United Arab Emirates University is organizing the International Conference “Water Management and Sustainability: Solutions for Dry Areas” from 22-24 March 2022 under the generous patronage of His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Hon David Spears – Minister of Environment and Water for South Australia, with the expected participation of 400 researchers and specialized scientists from different countries of the world.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at the university, and President of the Conference confirmed that this international conference is being held in partnership with the Australian Pavilion participating in Expo 2020 and the UAE University Pavilion at Expo 2020, in order to ensure a wider participation of scientists and experts, and the conference is held coinciding with today. The World Water Day, which falls on March 22 of each year, which will contribute to enhancing the university’s participation globally within its pioneering role in spreading knowledge through participation in international days.

He added, “The rapid population growth, the rise in the standard of living of the individual and the increase in per capita water consumption, urban and industrial growth, agricultural activities and climate change are all causes that add pressures and challenges to the use and management of water resources.” Dr. Ahmed Murad, President of the Conference, indicated that the organization of the conference comes within the efforts of the University and the Center in finding innovative solutions to the challenges of sustainable development and natural challenges. The conference will discuss current and future global water challenges in line with the slogan of Expo 2020 – Connecting Minds – Building the Future, which is organized by the National Center for Water and Energy at the University The UAE and the South Australian Joyder Institute for Water Research together with the South Australian Ministry of Environment and Water, pointing out that the conference was designed as a platform to discuss and present new visions, advanced sciences, innovative technology and international best practices that will help shape the future of water management and sustainability in arid and semi-arid regions around the world.

For his part, Prof. Dr. Mohsen Sharif – Director of the National Center for Water and Energy at the university and head of the scientific committee of the conference said that the conference will discuss various important topics on the global water situation and the future and sustainability of water sources, in addition to that the conference will review, through its various sessions, the current challenges and priorities in managing limited water efficiently in the regions. Arid and semi-arid with the main objective of spreading scientific, technological and policy exchange in water resource management and sustainability.

The conference president stressed that this scientific event will provide an opportunity for decision makers, technical specialists, practitioners, managers and researchers in the field of water to sit together at one table to share different experiences, build new partnerships, and reveal practical solutions to future challenges in the field of water resource management, with a focus on solutions that suit dry and semi-arid areas. Dry using digital models and artificial intelligence.

The conference will also contribute to bridging the gap between industries, academic universities and government.

Dr. Mohsen Sharif explained that with the participation of international water scientists, engineers, experts, academics, decision makers, representatives of the private sector and industries, this conference will serve a large segment of specialists and represent an important scientific event in the field of water resources during 2022, and the best distinguished scientists, leaders in water and decision makers will be invited as keynote speakers for this international conference.

The conference activities will be held over two days, and the activities will vary from working papers, specialized workshops and a dialogue session. The conference will present innovative water technology in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The organizing committee held its first meeting to discuss a number of topics related to the conference, such as inviting key speakers, the program of the scientific and cultural conference, and the accompanying scientific workshops.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021