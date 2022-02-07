PHOTO
Dubai : The Emirates Center for Happiness Research at the United Arab Emirates University has conducted, over two days, workshops on the center role and initiatives on wellbeing, as part of the activities of UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of a number of DP World employees.
Ms. Noof Aljneibi, Director of the Emirates Center for Happiness Research, said that these workshops aim to shed light on the center’s goals, mission and vision, and the center-conducted significant researches. She added, “The wellbeing or positive psychology helps individuals to define and refine their strengths to use them for their best interest to live with clear goals and wellbeing. "
During the workshop, Ms. Noof Aljneibi discussed the term wellbeing compared to the happiness, explaining that wellbeing is the broad umbrella for different aspects in an individual's life. Happiness is a momentary feeling experienced by the individual at certain situation, in addition to the importance of balance between the wellbeing aspects.
She added, "The UAE has made great efforts in communicating the concept of wellbeing among individuals in the country. The first of these efforts is the appointment of a minister dedicated to the happiness and wellbeing, who announced the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, through which many local and international initiatives were introduced.”
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.