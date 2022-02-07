Dubai : The Emirates Center for Happiness ‎Research at the United Arab Emirates ‎University has conducted, over two ‎days, workshops on the center role ‎and initiatives on wellbeing, as part ‎of the activities of UAEU pavilion at ‎Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of ‎a number of DP World employees‏.‏

Ms. Noof Aljneibi, Director of the ‎Emirates Center for Happiness ‎Research, said that these workshops ‎aim to shed light on the center’s ‎goals, mission and vision, and the ‎center-conducted significant ‎researches. She added, “The ‎wellbeing or positive psychology ‎helps individuals to define and refine ‎their strengths to use them for their ‎best interest to live with clear goals ‎and wellbeing‏. "‏

During the workshop, Ms. Noof ‎Aljneibi discussed the term wellbeing ‎compared to the happiness, ‎explaining that wellbeing is the ‎broad umbrella for different aspects ‎in an individual's life. Happiness is a ‎momentary feeling experienced by ‎the individual at certain situation, in ‎addition to the importance of balance ‎between the wellbeing aspects.‎

She added, "The UAE has made ‎great efforts in communicating the ‎concept of wellbeing among ‎individuals in the country. The first ‎of these efforts is the appointment of ‎a minister dedicated to the happiness ‎and wellbeing, who announced the ‎National Program for Happiness and ‎Wellbeing, through which many ‎local and international initiatives ‎were introduced‏.”‏

