Sharjah: The first-ever Sharjah Events Festival unveils tomorrow (Friday, December 10), offering families across the UAE a unique opportunity to enjoy a memorable weekend together in the picturesque outdoor settings of the Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

From live music, traditional dances, film screenings and competitions to plenty of fun activities designed for people of all age groups and interests, this vibrant two-day cultural festival is organised by Sharjah Events, an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), to foster community spirit and celebrate unique traditions and cultures. Sharjah Events is a unique platform that offers information on the diverse sights, attractions and events happening in Sharjah throughout the year.

The first day of the free-to-attend event will witness the unveiling of Sharjah’s 2022 calendar of events and celebrations. The festival will host an enthralling line up of activities including stunning roaming parades, skilled stunt performers and a thrilling treasure hunt to delight audiences of all ages. Hands-on interactive workshops to inspire the inner artist and nurture family values and holistic development will also be part of the rich and diverse cultural programming planned for the event.

Visitors can also look forward to live music and poetry sessions, live cooking demos, handicraft displays, and free health check-ups, amongst others.

More than 25 public and private entities in Sharjah are participating in the festival that carries the slogan #See_Sharjah, and which will run from 4pm – 11pm on Friday, December 10, and 2pm – 10pm on Saturday, December 11.

Ample parking spaces will be provided for visitors at the Sharjah government offices area, shuttle buses will ply from the parking lot and multiple locations around the Khalid Lagoon to the venue site at frequent intervals.

Visitors who register on Seesharjahfestival will be automatically eligible for the festival’s raffle draw and stand a chance to win prizes.

