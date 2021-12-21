Al Ain: As part of the UAE University plan aimed at building community partnerships based on making the most of the university scientific and research resources, the UAE University is organizing the "Colleges and Research Centers" exhibition from December 2021 to March 2022 to highlight its programs and activities during Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The exhibition organizers said that the "Colleges and Research Centers" exhibition is considered the university's front to the local community, which enhances its role as a center to produce knowledge through scientific research and academic programs that support the university's ambitions to be a center for innovation and scientific knowledge. The exhibition highlights researchers and students’ efforts and activities through presentations and experiences.

The UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, organizes exhibitions for all university colleges and research centers to present achievements and innovations to the visitors. These exhibitions will be launched, starting with the Science Exhibition for Research and Educational Achievements, organized by the College of Science, with the participation of college students, researchers, and faculty members.

These various exhibitions will display the university’s visions and ambitions, and its tireless efforts to find scientific solutions to societal challenges in different periods during its participation in this global event, Expo 2020 Dubai, through qualitative scientific research related to national strategic priorities. It will emphasize the great impact of these research outputs to serve the community at both local and global levels.

These exhibitions are also an excellent opportunity for researchers and faculty members to build effective community partnerships through communication and positive discussion with the UAEU pavilion visitors. The researchers and faculty members, as well as graduate students, will display samples of research production in the pavilion hall showing how each product works.

Through these various exhibitions, the UAE University aims to enhance its leading global reputation in the scientific research, and to highlight its pioneering and distinguished role and activities in front of the international visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai, including academics and researchers, in addition to students looking for the best study places that contribute to supporting their future scientific career in the global labor market.

