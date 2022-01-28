PHOTO
Al Ain: The UAEU is moving ahead with its plans for the ‘UAE Innovates Month 2022’ in February. The University’s program of activities and events take forward Government initiatives to establish a culture of innovation in the UAE and to promote community engagement in initiatives that will support national strategies for the next 50 years.
Dr Khawla Al Kaabi, the UAEU’s Chief Innovation Officer said, “Innovation and creativity have become a way of life in the UAE and are pivotal to the UAE’s plans and directions for the future. We are proud to take part in the Government’s ‘UAE Innovates Month 2022’ in February alongside other universities, federal and local government organisations, and entities from the private sector. We are excited by the eighty initiatives and events that we will launch and organise, hoping that these will generate innovative and unique ideas for the country”.
Dr Khawla added, “Science is the foundation for the progress and development of nations. Therefore, at UAEU we base our academic programs and pedagogy on scientific research and innovation. We prioritise investments in the preparation of future generations of graduates with the capability to progress global economic transformation through innovation and R&D, with leadership skills, and with positive attitudes towards creativity and holding responsibilities. They should have the ambition to take forward the country’s achievements and be able to support its ambition to rank highly on global indicators for commerce, competitiveness, innovation, entrepreneurship, and R&D”.
Dr Khawla explained that the ‘UAE Innovates Month’ is a “celebration of innovators and an opportunity to recognise their creative efforts. These efforts are sure to strengthen innovation systems and processes in the university and the country. The UAEU makes continuous efforts to translate and transform the creative ideas of scientific researchers into practical realities. These innovations advance social development and nation building and sustain the excellence of the Universities research profile within the nation, region and internationally”.
