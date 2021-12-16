PHOTO
AlAin: The UAE University plays an active role in achieving and keeping pace with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations by supporting initiatives and projects seeking to achieve this ambitious vision. The scientific research represents an important tool to build sustainable societies. The UAEU is awarding 56 research projects related to the sustainable development goals. The projects will be conducted by faculty members, researchers, and 254 undergraduate and graduate students from various colleges. The projects will start in January 2022.
Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at the UAE University, elaborated that the university spares no effort to enhance its connection and constructive interaction with the community by encouraging such initiatives and implementing projects to help achieve the seventeen sustainable development goals related to quality education, good health, welfare, clean energy, clean water, industry, innovation, infrastructure and other projects that contribute to serving humanity.
He added that the aim of the University UN Sustainable Development Goals research program is to increase awareness of students and community about these goals (SDGs) by providing research grants and necessary resources to examine and implement research ideas to find sustainable solutions under the supervision faculty members. These projects aim to promote the culture of giving to the community by resolving societal issues in a scientific and innovative manner. The projects highlight the students’ role in addressing social and environmental issues. The office of Associate Provost for Research aims to build and enhance the academic research skills of the students, considering research as one of the important future skills to ensure the continuous development and progress.
Prof. Ahmed Murad explained that the 56 research projects include 31 programs that support the eleventh goal related to "sustainable cities and regions". This is equivalent to 55.4% of the total funded research projects. In addition, ten projects support the second goal related to "eradicating hunger". Also, eight research projects contribute to the first goal " eradication of poverty" and seven other projects support the fourteenth goal "life under water".
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.