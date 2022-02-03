The 17 th edition of the International Conference on Space Operations, one of the world’s premier space events, is being held in the Arab region for the first time ever

edition of the International Conference on Space Operations, one of the world’s premier space events, is being held in the Arab region for the first time ever The event with the theme “Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond” will run from 6-10 March 2023 at the World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that it is all set to host the 17th International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023), one of the world’s leading and premier space events at the World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE beginning 6 March 2023.

The event, being held for the first time ever in the Arab world, is hosted by MBRSC along with SpaceOps and will run until 10 March 2023.

SpaceOps 2023 will bring together world-class scientists, practitioners, engineers and leaders in the space industry to discuss the latest research, state-of-the-art technologies and innovations in the space sector. The event is taking place following the highly successful International Astronautical Congress, the world’s premier space event, which was held for the first time ever in the Arab world in Dubai in 2021.

Hosting SpaceOps 2023 is part of the UAE’s strategic plan to develop its space programme. Inspired by vision of the country’s wise leadership, the UAE has worked tirelessly in setting a strong foundation that will enable it to become a leader in the global space industry through several landmark initiatives such as the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Emirates Mars Mission, Emirates Lunar Mission and the UAE’s Mars 2117 Strategy which seeks to be the first to establish a human colony on the Red Planet through the Mars Science City.

With the theme “Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond”, the conference will provide an opportunity for delegates to explore all aspects of space mission operations, including robotics, capacity building of human resources, earth-orbiting, and deep-space aspects of space operations. Furthermore, it will allow visitors to learn about the latest technologies and opportunities in this sector, and how advanced space technologies can contribute to finding solutions for the future of humanity.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General, MBRSC said: “At MBRSC, we are committed to nurture our space exploration programme and further the cause of the space sector in the region and around the world. The hosting of this prestigious event for the first time ever in the Arab world is a confirmation of the unprecedented achievements of the UAE in the space sector. We believe this conference will play a key role in fostering a collaborative space ecosystem, placing an impactful footprint, and establishing pivotal alliances and building bridges of knowledge with leading international space organisations and agencies for the betterment of mankind.”

The conference will also bring together experienced and young professionals, as well as students from all over the world to discuss the current status and future of space operations. The organising commmittee has announced that the abstract submission is now open for SpaceOps 2023. Submissions that emphasize unique and innovative practices, technologies, and experiences from which others in the space operations community can benefit will be given the highest priority. Those interested are invited to submit their papers at https://spaceops2023.org/call-for-papers/.

To learn more about SpaceOps 2023, please visit: https://spaceops2023.org/

About MBRSC:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, founded in 2006, is home to the UAE National Space Programme. The Centre builds and operates earth observation satellites, offering imaging and data analysis services to clients around the world. It has launched the DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and the KhalifaSat, which was developed 100% in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers. The Centre also launched the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, which became the first Arab interplanetary mission to reach the Martian orbit on 9 February 2021. The Hope Probe is currently gathering key scientific data about Mars’ atmosphere.

Recently, the Centre announced the launch of the Emirates Lunar Mission, the first Emirati and Arab mission to explore the Moon and plans to develop MBZ-SAT, the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery. Furthermore, MBRSC hosted the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021, the world’s premier space event, in Dubai. The UAE has become the first Arab nation to host the IAC since its establishment in 1950. The Centre is also responsible for the UAE Astronaut Programme, which saw the launch of Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati Astronaut, to the International Space Station on a scientific mission in 2019, and the development of the Mars 2117 Programme to build a human colony on Mars.

