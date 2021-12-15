PHOTO
Dubai, UAE : This year Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2021 was joined by a record 1.65 million participants who participated in thousands of free fitness events, activities, and classes across the city between 29 October – 27 November 2021. Fitbit returned for the third consecutive year as the Official Health and Wellness Partner of DFC and inspired UAE residents to recognise their personal strength to take on new challenges. This year, the newly introduced Climb Together - a stair-climbing workout challenge, saw 1,219 participants use their combined strength to climb 201,265 stairs or 28,780 meters vertical height. This achievement is equivalent to 3.25 times the height of earth’s highest mountain - Mount Everest, standing at the certified elevation of 8,848.86 meters above sea level.[1]
UAE residents used their combined physical strength to complete the Challenge, but people’s own definition of strength now encompasses more than attributes of physical strength. According to a UAE survey[2] conducted on the behalf of Fitbit by Course5 Intelligence, 50% of respondents recognize strength as a combination of mental and physical traits while 33% defined strength as the ability to deal with the stresses and challenges that life could present us in our daily lives.
Commenting on the phenomenal turnout at DFC 2021 and the success of the Challenge, Prateek Kewalramani, Head of Marketing - MEA, Fitbit at Google said, “It’s because of initiatives like DFC, UAE residents are able to restart their fitness journey, recognise their physical and mental strengths and achieve incredible results every year. With the new introduction of Daily Readiness Score on Premium, Fitbit users were able to learn each day what’s best for their body and if they should go for a high-intensity workout or should prioritize recovery and focus on various wellness activities being offered at DFC this year. DFC continues to give the residents an opportunity to embrace an active lifestyle which directly aligns with Fitbit’s mission to make everyone in the world healthier.”
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said, “Under the aspirational vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Fitness Challenge saw a record participation this year. We were very pleased with Fitbit’s continued commitment to the initiative and their support to make Dubai an even happier, healthier, and more active city.”
From high-intensity workouts to yoga classes to community wide events like Dubai Run, DFC gave UAE residents of all ages and abilities an opportunity to have a broader view of the key aspects of our health - activity, sleep, nutrition, and mindfulness. In addition to motivating and supporting the residents to achieve their 30x30 during DFC, Fitbit also organized an interactive consumer event with health and wellness experts to foster conversations around the importance of looking after physical and mental health as part of a holistic approach to managing our personal health and stay inspired post DFC.
-Ends-
For more information contact:
Ronak Thakkar
FleishmanHillard UAE
Email: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com
Phone: +971 54 586 9828
[1] Cumulative Data extracted from two Matrix ClimbMill C50 with XR console machines with a step height of 14.3cm - https://www.matrixfitness.com/ae/eng/home/climbmills/c50/xr
[2] A survey by Course5 Intelligence conducted on behalf of Fitbit in August 2021 of 13,053 adults in 12 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa. (UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Poland, South Africa, and UAE). The participants are a representative sample as selected by Course5 Intelligence.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.