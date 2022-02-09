PHOTO
The UAE cut its working week to four and a half days, moving its weekend from Friday-Saturday to Saturday-Sunday, in a major shift designed to align business with western makers and improve work-life balance.
The study – based on the views of 1,000 people in the UAE- revealed more than half (53%) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) professionals have now transitioned to a 4.5 working day week
The research also found the overwhelming majority (91%) of respondents believed the new working week would have a positive impact on employees’ mental wellbeing.
Darren Ryan Global Creative Director 3Gem Research & Insights commented “The findings of our survey are really encouraging to see. Any major change on this scale is bound to have its challenges and initial teething problems. However, the evidence is clear that a shorter working week has so far had a positive effect. People are working more efficiently and it’s proving to have a positive effect on their mental wellbeing. That’s great news for employers to hear too”
This positive outcome is in line with what the UAE government was hoping. A solution that would boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while at the same time increase performance to improve the UAE’s economic competitiveness with the rest of the world.
Research Methodology
This 3Gem Research & Insights survey of 1,000 people (over 18) was carried out in the UAE between 27th - 31st January 2022.
3Gem Research & Insights are a global provider of market research. Their online global panel of over 8 million extends to more than 47 countries worldwide. 3Gem Research & Insights utilise industry-standard panel management systems and adhere to stringent quality control procedures. Utilising double opt-in, GDPR compliant consumer and B2B panels.
-Ends-
For more information on 3Gem Research & Insights – www.3gem.com
Contact: Darren Ryan
Email: darren@3gem.com
About PRCA MENA
The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications in the MENA region, providing members with industry data, facilitating the sharing of communications best practice, and creating networking opportunities.
PRCA MENA – www.prca.mena.global
Hayley Clements - hayley.clements@prca.mena.global
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.