PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, UAE : The small army of volunteers behind Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 title decider this weekend have proved themselves to be among the best in the world - and that’s official.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who instigated the volunteer programme for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009, said today that the motor sport marshals and officials on duty at Yas Marina Circuit are the pride of the UAE.
Nearly 600 volunteers - 30% of them Emiratis - worked round the clock to prepare the stage for the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen showdown in the UAE capital.
They included Mark Robinson, who has been designated as the Best Scrutineer of the Year for 2021 by the FIA, motor sport’s world governing body.
It is the sixth ‘best in the world’ award earned by a member of the UAE Motorsport Marshals Club since 2011.
“Mark is a credit to the marshal’s community, and an example of what our members bring to the sport,” said Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) and FIA Vice President for Sport. “They are a major part of the UAE’s motor sport success story.”
When the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was first held in 2009, half of the volunteers needed to help run the event had to be brought in from the UK.
By then, however, as head of the national motor sport authority, Ben Sulayem had already launched an intensive marshals recruitment and training programme.
He set up the UAE Motorsport Marshals Club, with the five-year aim to build a fully UAE-based group of Emirati and expatriate volunteers to serve the needs of the Grand Prix, and UAE motor sport in general.
The target was achieved two years ahead of schedule, by which time Ben Sulayem had also launched the Motorsport Knowledge Institute (MKI), as the EMSO’s dedicated education, training and research division.
The MKI has since been awarded Gold level accreditation by the FIA Institute for Motorsport Safety and Sustainability. It has also been appointed as an international training provider (RTP) for both Officials Safety Training and Young Driver Development programmes.
Today, the UAE has almost 2,000 official motor sport volunteers, many of whom travel worldwide to operate at F1 and other racing venues.
Volunteer training and development remains a key part of Ben Sulayem’s strategy for motor sport sustainability in the UAE, which has the full backing of Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management and Yas Marina Circuit.
In the countdown to F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 30 practical and physical training sessions were conducted, 12 of them online.
-Ends-
For further press information please contact:
Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar
Total Communications
Email: tony@totalcompr.ae / narayan@totalcompr.ae
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.