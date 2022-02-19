PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: – His Excellency Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), and several senior MoIAT officials, received a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman headed by His Excellency Qais bin Mohamed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCI), with the aim of boosting collaboration and exploring bilateral investment opportunities.
The visit is part of the strong strategic ties between the UAE and Oman, to explore opportunities for collaboration in the public and private sectors, especially in areas related to industry, advanced technology, and quality infrastructure.
Amidst a formal visit of His Excellency Al Yousef to the UAE to boost bilateral ties and expand cooperation, heading a trade and industry delegation, His Excellency Al Suwaidi accompanied them on a tour of Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD).
Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, welcomed the delegation at KIZAD’s headquarters and briefed them on the integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub, followed by a tour of AD Ports Logistics Cluster and AD Ports Maritime Cluster.
The Omani delegation included His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, Mohsin Khamis al-Balushi, Advisor to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and Eng. Redha bin Juma Al Saleh, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
