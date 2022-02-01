Al Ain: This morning, H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University inaugurated the activities of the "UAE Innovates 2022" month, virtually in the presence and participation of Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Sheikha Noura Humaid Al Nuaimi, Director of Ajman X Center, Municipality and Planning Department, UAEU higher administration, faculty members, staff, and students.

In his address the Chancellor laid emphasis on the University’s enthusiasm for the coming month’s activities, explaining that innovation is the origin and purpose of a university. He said, “A university is a cradle of innovation. The primary mission of a university is to foster original thought. Our undergraduate students learn that knowledge is never complete and can always be improved. Our graduate students investigate to find out what works and to develop better practices and concepts. Our researchers and faculty members identify new questions, new methodologies, and alternative possibilities. They take risks, they experiment, and they are curious. Our administrative staff find ways to enhance our efficiency, effectiveness, and our standards of service. Innovation is the University’s purpose, process, and outcome and we all share the task of improvement, of invention, and of original thought”.

The Chancellor was keen to remind the audience of the importance of innovation. He said, “Human civilisation is the fruit of creativity and problem-solving. Human development is driven by the desire to improve, to alleviate problems and suffering, and to gain advantage. Innovation is the gift and the duty of a human being”.

Explaining the relevance of innovation to the UAE, the Chancellor said, “In the UAE we are proud that our leaders have encouraged us to create, to solve problems, to make our lives better, and to be competitive. Our innovative thinking has focused on securing the foundations of our lives as families and communities, of our successes as entrepreneurs and employers, and of the nation’s infrastructure. Our leaders have also urged us to be exceptional, to be outstanding, and to draw the world’s attention to our remarkable achievements. Our founding father, Sheikh Zayed, was a real leader of this kind. The success of the United Arab Emirates is a history of innovation of all these kinds”.

Speaking of the importance of innovation to the future development of the UAE, the Chancellor praised the leadership’s focus on innovation within the 10 principles they have set for the next 50 years. He said, “The UAE continues to require people who can critically analyse complex problems, create innovative solutions, and take the risk to invest in change. Our government’s focus on innovation is designed to secure the entrepreneurial success and sustainability of our nation into the future. It will enable the UAE to continue making the impossible possible”.

Speaking in support of the UAEU’s efforts to celebrate UAE Innovates 2022 he said, “I am confident that the range of events and initiatives will both celebrate and promote the process of innovation. The coming month will invigorate our ideas and motivate our commitment to an activity that speaks to the heart and purpose of a university. I look forward to hearing about the outcomes and ideas that this month will produce.”

