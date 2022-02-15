PHOTO
Rising Giants Network (RGN), one of the region's premier storytelling and production podcasting networks, is geared up and ready to create a kid-friendly immersive narrative podcast experience. Titled RGN AJYAL, the kids’ segment will target children from the age of 3 years and above, and will initially launch with two podcasts.
Set to go live on Feb 15th, 2022, the first podcast named "Qosas wa hikayat" is a story telling podcast scripted specifically for kids from 4 years of age and older. The show will be narrated in Arabic and will highlight good habits and moral values that are vital to a child’s upbringing and development.
The second podcast, scheduled to debut in March, “Men Hawlina Aswat", is similarly aimed towards youngsters, suited for kids aged 3 and up. The interactive show, in conjunction with storytelling, will assist youngsters in identifying and exploring various sets of sounds. The program, which will be narrated in Arabic, will be voiced by two adults and one child performer.
Commenting on the launch, Basel Anabtawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Rising Giants Network, said, “We are extremely excited to launch this new story-telling experience for kids. The podcasts are carefully curated to ensure they are fun, engaging and that they contribute to the growth and development of the younger generation. As parents look for ways to limit their children's screen time, we hope the RGN AJYAL podcasts will serve as a healthy alternative."
"Qosas wa hikayat" and "Men Hawlina Aswat" will be available to listeners on all major podcast hosting platforms including Apple, Spotify, Deezer and Anghami.
