- Saudi Arabia office now operational, with Russia and Southeast Asia offices to open shortly
Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Plan b, a leading event management agency in the UAE, has expanded its edutainment portfolio with recently completed projects.
Following its recent success with the Wonderlab activation at Wafi City, Plan b then completed works for the Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone in Global Village and the UAE National Day Celebrations at Dubai Maritime City.
“It’s been an exceptionally busy period, with Dubai and the UAE event season springing back to life. We are delighted to have added a new edutainment project into our portfolio and are looking to expand this division as companies seek a fun and memorable way to do in their communities,” said Dr. Harmeek Singh, Group Chairman and Founder, Plan b.
Singh also revealed Plan b is aggressively rolling out its international expansion, having just set up an office in Saudi Arabia, where it is now in the final stages of implementing a number of event pipeline projects in the Kingdom.
Despite the detection of a new coronavirus variant that has engulfed the global community in concern. Singh is optimistic the world has learned its lesson well enough, including the international event industry, to be able to contain the emerging threat.
Singh is certain business will go as usual, with the enhanced safety measures in place. “We’ve experienced the devastation COVID-19 has brought to the world and will not let the same impact happen again. We’ve all learned very important lessons that will help us manage the new challenge,” he added.
In addition to Saudi Arabia, Plan b has set its sights on expanding to Europe, specially in Russia as its founder Singh who also sits as Chairman of Visit St. Petersburg for the Middle East region. He said, “We have plans to increase trade and tourism relations between St. Petersburg and key destinations in the Middle East, such as UAE, KSA, Qatar and others. Setting up an office is a natural step to facilitate the implementation of our plans for this project.”
