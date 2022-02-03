PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AETOSWire) - UAE-based Gulftainer, one of the world’s leading privately-owned independent port operators, this week successfully unloaded a 121 ton, 35m-long vacuum unit at its Iraq Container Terminal (ICT).
The unit, manufactured for Midland Refineries Company in the UAE, was shipped via the port of Jebel Ali to Iraq, where it will be utilised by Najaf Refinery.
The shipping of such units signals a rebound in business for Gulftainer and other port operations around the globe, whose supply chain was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nic Gray, Managing Director of Gulftainer’s operations in Iraq, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have seen a steady uptick in business, with the latest shipment marking a significant turning point for us. Our team worked closely with key customers and the IPA to ensure the seamless shipping and unloading of the vacuum unit.”
He added: “We continue to offer reliable services, fast vessel turnarounds, competitive rates, and rapid customs clearance, among others. With our extensive experience in terminal management, we are on track to meet future growth.”
*Source: AETOSWire
Contact:
Omnia Tarek
o.tarek@saharapr.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.