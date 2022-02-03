Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AETOSWire) - UAE-based Gulftainer, one of the world’s leading privately-owned independent port operators, this week successfully unloaded a 121 ton, 35m-long vacuum unit at its Iraq Container Terminal (ICT).

The unit, manufactured for Midland Refineries Company in the UAE, was shipped via the port of Jebel Ali to Iraq, where it will be utilised by Najaf Refinery.

The shipping of such units signals a rebound in business for Gulftainer and other port operations around the globe, whose supply chain was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nic Gray, Managing Director of Gulftainer’s operations in Iraq, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have seen a steady uptick in business, with the latest shipment marking a significant turning point for us. Our team worked closely with key customers and the IPA to ensure the seamless shipping and unloading of the vacuum unit.”

He added: “We continue to offer reliable services, fast vessel turnarounds, competitive rates, and rapid customs clearance, among others. With our extensive experience in terminal management, we are on track to meet future growth.”

