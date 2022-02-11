Over 16,600 kms of autonomous driving accomplished

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Bayanat, a G42 company, and the leader in geospatial intelligence, data analytics and AI, has announced the successful completion of phase 1 trials of its first autonomous taxi service called TXAI. As one of Bayanat’s key partners, WeRide, a global leader in Level 4 autonomous driving technologies, provides TXAI with its advanced full stack software and hardware solutions and state-of-the-art operating and monitoring systems.

Bayanat also worked closely with other key collaborators, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Integrated Transport Centre and Miral Asset Management to run the operation which was first announced at the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit in November 2021.

Operated under full compliance of regulations, the public trials took place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, between 23rd November and 27th December 2021, with over 2,733 passengers booking the service through the TXAI app which could be downloaded through the Apple and Google Play Stores. Over 16,600 kms of autonomous driving was accomplished.

Bayanat is currently working closely with its partners and the UAE authorities to launch the second phase of the program, scheduled for mid-2022, which will include 10 TXAIs operating across numerous Abu Dhabi locations.

Bayanat’s CEO, Hasan Al Hosani, commented:

"The launch of TXAI is the first of its type in the MENA region, and underpins the strength of our partnership with WeRide, a global tech leader in the autonomous driving space. We are committed to continuing to work closely with the UAE authorities to build innovative transport systems by making strategic investments across the smart mobility value chain."

WeRide’s Founder and CEO Tony Han said:

"WeRide is very excited to work with Bayanat to bring industry-leading autonomous driving technologies and services to the UAE and the wider region. We are inspired by Bayanat’s commitment to building innovative transport systems. Together we leverage the partnership to make greater impacts for a smart future. Like Thomas Edison invented light bulb for the mankind, WeRide is dedicated to developing the best autonomous driving for all human beings."

