SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV4 Plus) Fund has invested US$5.7 million and led the Series B round of US$17 million into Coinhouse, the first French company which has been providing cryptocurrency management and transaction services since 2015. They are the first PSAN registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers as the French authorities have recognized the seriousness and quality of their compliance operations.

Since their spin-out from Ledger in 2017, Coinhouse is a leading cryptobank pioneer in the industry, as they provide users to buy, hold and sell their Bitcoins, Ethereums and more than 40 cryptoassets. It is now an online platform for individuals and institutions who wish to acquire and secure their digital assets.

Coinhouse’s teams support users in building their asset portfolio and enable them to better understand this ecosystem. They have more than 500,000 clients in Europe and offer immediate access to many crypto assets carefully selected by its experts.

In addition to the on-line platform and brand-new mobile app, Coinhouse differentiates itself thanks to:

First Crypto Private Bank Service

A custodian service for institutional investors

A team of advisorsand experts dedicatedto serve companies

A Multilingual Customer support service, accessible by email and by phone

Almost three years after raising funds in Series A of US$2.7 million, Coinhouse is now continuing its strong growth with staff count increasing by 3 times and turnover by 12 times.

“Coinhouse wants to position itself as the first European « Cryptobank ». Its objective is to make Crypto-assets accessible to as many people as possible, and within a regulated framework which guarantees the serenity for investors. Thanks to this fundraising, Coinhouse will continue to diversify its offer, expand in Europe and strengthen its team to support its growth and allow European customers, individuals, businesses, to diversify and grow their savings,” says Nicolas Louvet, Co-founder & CEO of Coinhouse and Coinhouse Custody Services.

“I am very enthusiastic about Coinhouse’s future. They have shown strong profitable growth, and are very well positioned with high quality services in France and Europe to welcome the new demand from High Networth individuals, family offices and companies who are investing into digital assets” Frank Desvignes, French Partner of True Global Ventures.

With the recognition of innovative financial services blockchain use cases, TGV4 Plus continues to invest in talented serial entrepreneurs leading globally ambitious blockchain start-ups. The fund is dedicated to blockchain companies, primarily in late-stage Series B and C across four verticals: Entertainment/gaming, infrastructure, financial services and data analytics / artificial intelligence (AI). Founded by an international group of “super angels”, TGV’s partners are entrepreneurs, business angels, family offices, and institutional investors, many with co-investment rights in future equity rounds.

