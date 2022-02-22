However, the investment landscape has remained relatively optimistic, with the straining economic climate encouraging individuals to preserve and grow their wealth.

Fadi Dabbagh, Board Advisor at Dubai-based AIX Investment Group, says “The pandemic has led to an increase in risk appetite because some people had to get out of their comfort zone and start looking at alternative ways to generate passive income. Some people lost their job, whereas some were on docked salaries. So, there was a serious concern of people starting to spend from their savings without any future returns. This situation has turned to our advantage.”

Driven to Diversify

The pandemic has pushed people out of their comfort zones, clients have become more focused on achieving personal goals, diversifying investments, preserving their wealth and maintaining financial security. “We have especially noticed a very high increase in first-time investors – people that never invested before have actually started doing so now. This trend has expanded a lot since the onset of Covid”, Dabbagh adds.

Furthermore, it has encouraged investors to further diversify client’s investment portfolios, a practice Dabbagh recommends. “What we usually recommend is diversifying the investment into different asset classes for the simple reason that it minimises risk and optimises revenue.”

Engaging Trends

While the Covid-19 pandemic has been a notable catalyst, other factors have also played a huge role in shaping the current investment landscape. One key element is purpose-led investments, with an increasing number of clients having sustainability goals. This introduces impact investing, which are investments made to generate specific social or environmental impact alongside financial returns. This is expected to grow an eye-catching 15 per cent by 2024.

However, some conventional investment options continue to remain steady including real estate. In 2021, Dubai recorded the highest value of real estate sales transactions in 12 years. “Real estate has and will always remain a long-term solid investment. We are witnessing recently that the market is gaining momentum again, with a noticeable price per square foot increase in most of the areas in Dubai”, says Dabbagh.

Going Digital

Another topic broadly deliberated is the use and longevity of digital assets. Digital adoption is not coming at an individual or organisational level alone but at a state level too. Central banks are also reviewing the issuance of digital forms of money, a seemingly organic step from the issuance of physical cash.

Dabbagh adds, “Digital is here to stay, and it has proven that throughout the pandemic period. Yes, it’s a volatile currency when it comes to trading, yet it is solid. Some of the biggest banks and exchanges have aligned with this fact and started adopting it.”

Is it For Everyone?

Financial stability has become a top priority with multitudes of people impacted from depressed bottom lines, job losses or salary cuts looking to generate additional income. Furthermore, there has been an increased trend of not just preserving wealth, but growing it too.

“What needs to be done is to choose the right investment product, and the right company, of course, to manage the funds. Which is why it is also very important to ascertain why one wants to invest. At AIX, we go through an entire process of trying to understand the objective of the investment, which reflects on our commitment to offering the right course of action. And that is essential,” he says.

AIX Investment Group, which was set up in Europe 14 years ago, has generated annual returns – depending on the product of choice and the risk appetite of the investor – averaging 29 per cent and can go considerably higher with a long term mindset investment.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022