PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: (AETOSWire) : The economic recovery is likely to continue this year but that there can be plenty of volatility due to these three reasons.
- High inflation
- Diminishing central bank support
- Coronavirus uncertainty
However, Gulf Brokers has handpicked some of the best assets class investments that are worthy to be watched this year.
US DOLLAR
The US dollar is a financial instrument that is usually expected to gain value during periods of uncertainty. 2021 was the best year for the greenback since 2015. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals ended last year with a gain of more than 6%. Recently, however, the dollar Index slightly retreats from last year highs after the latest data showed U.S. consumer inflation fell within estimates.
SILVER
Precious metals, gold and silver are generally seen as safe investments and resilient against inflation. Silver represents the second most popular precious metal, which is perceived as a cheaper alternative to gold. Silver price dropped by more than 13% in 2021 weighed down by the strong US dollar and rising bond yields. But we believe the metal is still an asset to watch, compared to gold, following the correction in 2021.
EV STOCKS
Global stocks wrapped up 2021 at record highs. Last year was a phenomenal year for the EV sector. 2022 might be a great year again.
10 important EV stocks the investors should watch this year
- Lucid motors (LCID)
- Nio (NIO)
- Tesla
- Ford
- General Motors
- Volkswagen (VOW)
- Xpeng (XPEV)
- BMW (BMW)
- LI AUTO (LI)
- FISKER (FSR)
BITCOIN
Bitcoin can be one of the alternatives investors can look out for during the stock market’s downtime. Bitcoin jumped 66% last year and hit a record high. Technically the overall momentum remained bearish for the crypto pair after the last few months downside move.
CRUDE OIL
Oil prices rallied more than 50% last year and the volatility is still strong. However, the oil traders should keep an eye on the rising fears over climbing pandemic case counts and the prevalence of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Syam KP
Chief Analyst
Gulf Brokers
Trading is risky and your entire investment may be at risk. TC’s available at https://gulfbrokers.com/
*Source: AETOSWire
Contact:
GulfBrokers
Syam KP, Chief Analyst
support@gulfbrokers.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.