Innovative elevator system TWIN provides faster people transportation, saves waiting time and reduces consumption of energy

Doha, Qatar - Düsseldorf, Germany: (AETOSWire) TK Elevator makes a significant contribution to the development of the unique residential, commercial and mall complex, Doha Oasis in Qatar. With more than 170 transport systems, the company provides maximum indoor mobility efficiently, safely and comfortably.

Doha Oasis exhibits the typical challenges associated with rapid urbanization. These include ensuring the highest possible transportation capacity as well as maximum energy efficiency and space utilization. TK Elevator is meeting these requirements – among other things – with two TWIN elevator systems, the only elevators with two cabins operating independently in one single shaft. They have lower energy requirements and allow faster passenger transportation. TWIN can move up to 40 percent more passengers than conventional elevators. Due to a smaller number of shafts, TWIN occupies up to 50 percent less space. This creates additional commercial usable area and offers architects greater design freedom.

Peter Walker, CEO at TK Elevator, says: “With our solutions specially adapted to the needs of Doha Oasis, we offer all passengers a smooth, safe and comfortable mobility experience, and operators the best possible building utilization. TK Elevator stands for German engineering excellence and thus for quality, innovation and efficiency. Doha Oasis perfectly showcases the possibilities our sophisticated technologies offer – in commercial and planning terms, as well as with regard to user experience."

Doha Oasis is located in the heart of Doha, the capital of Qatar. The mixed-use project with a total construction area of 470,000 square meters includes a 28-storey, 7-star hotel tower with 245 luxury residential apartments, penthouses and numerous stores. In addition, this development encompasses the first indoor amusement theme park in Qatar.

-Ends-

TK Elevator (formerly: thyssenkrupp Elevator)

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world’s leading elevator companies and became independent since its sale by thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company’s most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

TK Elevator Middle East

Pedro Russo

pedro.russo@tkelevator.com

TK Elevator GmbH

press@tkelevator.com

www.tkelevator.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022