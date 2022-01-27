Dubai : Tissot and the UAE Tour are proud to announce their partnership. The Swiss brand is named Official Timekeeper for the one and only WorldTour race in the Middle East.

The partnership begins with the 4th edition of the UAE Tour that will kick off in Abu Dhabi on February 20, 2022. The race, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with RCS Sport, kick-starts the 2022 UCI WorldTour racing calendar.

Since its first edition in 2019, the UAE Tour continues to go from strength to strength and the 2022 UAE Tour will build on the success of its previous three editions - won by world-class riders Primoz Roglic (2019), Simon Yates (2020) and most recently two-time Tour de France-winner Tadej Pogacar (2021).

Tissot is already the worldwide partner of the main pro cycling events, including the Giro d’Italia and the other two main Grand Tours. While ensuring precise Timekeeping, Tissot’s involvement as Official Timekeeper of big sporting events like the UAE Tour means the beauty and technical capacity of Tissot will be associated with the values and performances of pro athletes and teams that will compete in the one and only WorldTour race in the Middle East.

H.E Aref Al Awani, General Secretary Abu Dhabi Sports Council: “The UAE Tour has grown exponentially since its first edition. We are proud of having signed this agreement with Tissot, a world-class brand that already has a long history in sport: it is also proof that international companies recognise the UAE Tour as a strategic resource to invest in.”

Sylvain Dolla, CEO of Tissot: “We are proud we will be able to provide our state-of-the art Timekeeping solutions to the UAE Tour and to strengthen our commitment in the world of Cycling. We find inspiration in these races whether it be through the discipline itself, the emotion of the race or the dedication of its athletes, which gives way to exceptional products.”

About Tissot

Since 1853, Tissot has been at the heart of Swiss watchmaking. Our dedication to craftsmanship and quality is matched only by our passion for performance and precision. Over the years, our pioneering products such as the legendary Tissot T-Touch have made headlines as well as history. The ground-breaking Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar uses sustainable solar energy and connected technology that guarantees privacy. It confirms our long-held reputation as innovators by tradition. Our passion for sport is unrivalled and our timing systems are tried, tested and trusted by a range of professional sports and athletes. In basketball the NBA and FIBA, in cycling the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta and in motorsports MotoGPTM are just some of the names that rely on Tissot as their Official Timekeeper. We provide innovative and traditional watches for our customers who appreciate our commitment to quality, authenticity and excellence.

About UAE Tour

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women's Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.

Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health.

ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents.

These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.

