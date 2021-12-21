Dubai, UAE : Abdulla Alawadi & Associates, a 23-year-old UAE law firm, stressed upon the importance of registering a brand’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) as several new local, regional, and international organisations enter UAE. The protection of IPR is essential for the economy and its further growth in research, innovation, and employment. Effective IPR enforcement is also critical to health and safety.

Many intellectual property assets are protected under law as copyrights, trademarks, or patents. Other forms of IP can include trade secrets, manufacturing processes, and other know-how that is difficult for competitors to replicate.

“There is an ongoing pursuit to protect Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) because it contributes enormously to the national economy of a country. Several industries within the SME sector rely on the adequate enforcement of their patents, trademarks, and copyrights, while consumers use IP to ensure they are purchasing safe, guaranteed products. Mainly, IPR creates and supports high-paying jobs, drives economic growth and competitiveness, protects consumers and families, helps generate breakthrough solutions to global challenges, encourages innovation, and rewards entrepreneurs. For these reasons, IP rights are worth watching, both domestically and internationally,” stated Adv. Abdulla Alawadi, Founder and Chairman of the law firm.

According to the UAE Trademark Law, the registration process for trademarks is simple. It starts with determining if the trademark being registered is eligible for protection in the country via Trademark Search. This is usually confirmed by conducting a thorough and methodical trademark scan. The trademark application is then forwarded to the UAE Ministry of Economy's trademark department. Upon acceptance of the application, an approval decision is then issued.

Adv. Abdulla on the GCC trademark registration process stated, that, “The GCC Trademark Law, which was issued in 2006 and revised in 2014, stipulates a set of provisions that apply uniformly across all the GCC countries with regard to the prosecution and enforcement of trademark rights. The GCC trademark law does not offer a unitary registration system. The Trademark offices of each GCC country will remain as the receiving office and will register trademarks on a national basis. Registering a trademark across the six GCC countries will still require filing six separate national trademark applications.”

World Intellectual Property Indicators Report (WIPI) showed that patent and industrial designs filing activity rebounded in 2020, illustrating the resilience of human innovation even amid the dire global health situation. Trademark filing activity rose by 13.7%, patents by 1.6%, and designs by 2% according to the WIPI, which compiles new data from some 150 national and regional authorities and shows how innovators, designers, and brands are increasingly relying on intellectual property tools to expand their enterprises and seek new growth.

“Significant importance is being given by brands globally to register their IP rights, however, in the MENA region, there is still a long way to go. Majority of the SME’s are still operating on a reactive mode and they act when they are faced with an infringement issue and their brand name is compromised. Companies face insurmountable losses as a result of IP theft. The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property estimates that annual costs from IP losses range anywhere between US$225 billion to US$600 billion. It’s also worth noting that the loss of IP is different from other types of loss. Stolen cars can be replaced through insurance, but the impact of stolen IP definitely cannot be ignored. IP infringement may rob a company of its revenues,” added stated Adv. Abdulla.

Simple ways to protect your IP overseas include:

Partner with a local attorney to legally protect your IP under the country's guidelines

Register your IP in your target country via patents, trademarks, etc.

Be careful when working with independent contractors

Keep it under scrutiny

Be aware of your Intellectual Property Rights

Consult an expert

Double-check if your idea is unique

Hire an auditor

Keep a record of almost everything related

Protect your IP without delay

Abdulla Alawadi and Associates advises on the establishment, registration, and protection of IP rights, whether using trademarks, patents, or copyright, as well as their commercialization through franchising and distribution agreements and third-party licensing. The firm also offers specific expertise in the issues and regulatory considerations required by the SME sector to help clients protect their rights.

