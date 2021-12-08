Riyadh, KSA - In celebration of a one-of-a-kind year, made possible by community-driven entertainment, today TikTok unveils a Year On TikTok 2021! The year-end report looks back on the trends, creators, movements and moments that made this year one to remember in the Middle East and around the world.

From global phenomenons such as #FetaPasta being the only dish we made in 2021; to border transcending soundtracks such as Hadel Ahbek (I Love You) by Issam Najar; as well as moments where the TikTok community shared their stories with us; 2021 has been brought to life in full-screen, sound-on mode on TikTok, touching lives and cultures along with it.

"There is something really special about the global community on TikTok that people just can't find anywhere else. For us, 2021 was a year for connection and we’ve seen people on TikTok laughing together, entertaining us, starting cultural phenomenons, and teaching us new things. It has been incredible to see the depths of entertainment and creativity from this community, and we're delighted to celebrate all the ways we have come together this year on TikTok," said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok.

To celebrate user's own year on TikTok, starting today, the platform is also launching Ask on TikTok, a new Q&A feature inviting them to look back on their most memorable moments in 2021. Users simply just choose which questions they want to answer about their year in the app. People can choose a question like "What was your 2021 highlight?" or "what was your happiest moment of 2021?" and answer it in a new creation or by sharing a previous TikTok video.

Hani Kamel, Content Operations Director at TikTok MENA said; "It's been incredible to see how our community has continued to grow and support one another this year. Across the Middle East, we've seen trends start and spread across For You feeds, showcasing the unique identity we hold in the region and uniting people from all walks of life through great content. We're humbled to see how much joy our community have brought us this year, and we're excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together."

TikTok is a unique place where culture starts and where creativity knows no bounds - where anyone can discover, create, and share content they love. In 2021, over 1 billion people turned to TikTok to be entertained, find and share their joy with others, and learn new things.

Watch the Year on TikTok video on @TikTokArab and see how our community brought joy to us in 2021 Year On TikTok Video and for more information visit the MENA newsroom post "Year on TikTok" to learn more about Year on TikTok 2021.

Year on TikTok 2021

FYFaves: Popular videos

@eliefeghaly7 - Sweeping views of a cloud-kissed Dubai skyline

@waelontour - Exploring the sites, sounds, thrills and tastes of Dubai

@saadradio - Taking on the top five things to do in Amman

Around the World

@totouchanemu - Dancing with a drone made us stay for this one.

@nathanevanss - There once was a man... The Sea Shanty heard around the world.

@youneszarou - A tasty take on photography.

@cunhalucass - A casual trip to the aquarium.

@a.z.yx - BRB, changing my PFP.

Powered by Joy: Videos that brought so much joy

@noorstars - Taking things a step too far

@9.um - The adrenaline will have you head over heels

@iimeeto - Practise makes perfect, or does it?

@majedjehani - A coming of age story

Around the World

@k_passionate - Wonder what a sea otter and you smiling sounds like? Watch this.

@jongraz - Was it a bones or no bones day? Only a pug can tell.

@edsheeran - Rehearse for the EUROs or make a TikTok?

@randyfeltface - Only on TikTok will you find a puppet feeding a giraffe carrots.

@noorstars - Visiting a family with too many house rules.

The Playlist: Popular songs

Hadal Ahbek - @issamalnajjarr

Talking to the moon & Fi Hagat - @elyanna

I Love You Mama - @alideryan

Around the World

"Astronaut in the Ocean" - Masked Wolf, @jayprehistoricpets

"Beggin'" - Måneskin, @therealmaneskin

"Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" - Popp Hunna, @justmaiko

"SugarCrash!" - ElyOtto, @zuro_xuro

"STAY" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, @luckythirteenz

Breakthrough Stars: Creators, celebrities and public figures on the rise

@xzit_thamer

@minaalsheikhly

@abas.iiii

Around the World

@khaby.lame

@abbyroberts

@BTS_official_bighit

@thedutchgoalkeeper

@angryreactions

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by TikTok features

Transitions - @remiesalloum

Slow zoom - @leesaseeal

Duet - @alideryan

Around the World

Inverted Filter - @livbedumb

Versailles Run - @hilaryhyra

Retro - Vintage DV - @alexmapeli

Duet - @andrewlarranaga

Buffering - @robothighway

Voices of Change: Creators, celebrities and public figures at the forefront of social movements and moments

@monkyseemonkydo

@lio.coach

@mani.rostom

@ghadighali

Around the World

@shinanova

@benjy_lookbook

@paballokgware

@francetvslash

@hunterprosper

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favorites

Tarte à la poire by @toomacooks

Lunch box by @afnanrecipes

Pizza by @muhammed.alba

Around the World

Feta Pasta by @d_shaba

Ratatoutille by @samseats

Fried Cheese by @rafael.nistor

Egg Mastery by @omuraisupuro

Supersized cheeseburger by @cznburak

Join the 2021 on TikTok celebrations - powered by you. Additional Year on TikTok celebrations in GCC, including in-app challenges for users and TikTok creators, in-app creator awards and live creator awards will be announced soon.

Visit the MENA newsroom post "Year on TikTok" to learn more about Year on TikTok 2021.

