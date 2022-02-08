UAE: – The US Patent Office (USPTO) grants a patent for ProvenMed's Comfii™ system, the first hygienic female wearable catheter that manages incontinence and prevents infections.

The invention enables females to manage urinary incontinence issues in the most hygienic way that assures a comfortable experience and prevents infections. In addition, the Comfii™ system is the first female solution with an integrated washing system, thus helping prevent bacteria growth, providing a sense of comfort, and ensuring secure and reliable management of incontinence with an active lifestyle.

Besides the aim to help the 300 million females who suffer from urinary incontinence, the Comfii™ system is also a great alternative solution for hospitalized in-patient females who are on foley catheters. The invasive catheters procedure causes terrible memories, inconvenience, and health risks to female in-patients where the Comfii™ system is a big relief.

On the other hand, nurses would appreciate slashing the time-consuming struggle of inserting the foley catheter to a 5-minute easy task to explain to the in-patient how the Comfii™ system works.

"We are pleased that the US Patent Office has again recognized the uniqueness of our technologies and granted this patent for Comfii™," said Mr. Souheil Guessoum, CEO & Co-Founder of ProvenMed. "The patent further strengthens the differentiation of ProvenMed® against its competitors and provides us a sustainable competitive advantage in next-generation urinary incontinence management solutions."

"Today's patent strengthens our IP portfolio in ProvenMed® and specifically protects our proprietary system and method for managing incontinence comfortably and hygienically with female users. It particularly addresses the challenges and risks females with incontinence face every day. The system assures comfort, prevents tract infections, and promotes an active lifestyle." stated Mr. Amine Staali, ProvenMed's Co-Founder & CTO.

ProvenMed has a growing portfolio of patents or patent applications covering key products and creates shareholder value by giving ProvenMed the boost to operate and significant product differentiation.

About ProvenMed:

ProvenMed is a medical devices innovation company redefining the urinary incontinence care industry with its revolutionary and patented solutions ActivGo® for men and Comfii™ system for females. These innovative solutions are the first urinary incontinence wearable devices of their kind, developed completely from the patients' perspective, thus providing them with a comfortable, hygienic, and active lifestyle. ProvenMed's mission is to innovate medical devices through compassionate empathy to empower people and improve their lives.

For more information, visit provenmed.com. or contact PR@provenmed.com

