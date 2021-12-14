Dubai – United Arab Emirates : The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, one of the world’s top universities, and Cigna Insurance Middle East, a leading health services company, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the promotion of higher education, research and professional networking across the joint communities in the region.

The University of Manchester’s Strategic Talent Partnership (STP) programme provides a framework for mutual networking across the University’s regional students and alumni, and Cigna employees. The programme helps identify leadership and management skills development areas, and career opportunities with Cigna for potential candidates, among the University’s regional talent pool.

Cigna employees will also benefit from fast-track access to the University’s portfolio of part-time master’s programmes, including the flagship Global Part-time MBA, which attracts large numbers of highly qualified working professionals across the region. The University’s students also enjoy access to the post-graduate careers service and other networking and professional events organised by the University for students and alumni, and its corporate partners in the Middle East.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director of The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, added: “We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Cigna Insurance Middle East – one of the region’s top insurance providers – and welcome the company to our corporate partners. The Strategic Talent Partnership will help develop leadership and other skills within the company, while connecting education and industry and employees with our students and alumni, helping enrich the learning experience. We believe this collaboration will make a real difference and add important practical real-world learning for students and networking opportunities for our regional community and for Cigna, as a valued partner.”

Speaking on the partnership, Jerome Droesch, CEO of Cigna MEA and SEA, said: “We are pleased to partner with a reputable university to further empower our employees with tools that would aid them both personally and professionally. At Cigna, we are an advocate of investing in employees to upskill them, and this partnership allows us to provide valuable options to our people. This partnership will hone their skills, broaden horizons through networking, provide new opportunities, enable them to acquire leadership skills, and create a futureproof workforce. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with The University of Manchester Middle East Centre.”

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre provides access to a dynamic portfolio of part-time master’s programmes for working professionals, including the flagship Global Part-time MBA, Kelley-Manchester Global MBA, and specialist master’s programmes in Educational Leadership, Real Estate, and a new MSc Financial Management, which started in September.

The Middle East has developed into the largest and fastest-growing centre in the University’s international network comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. It is also the most diverse, with students of over 100 nationalities. The Middle East Centre has supported almost 3,000 part-time MBA students based in the region and graduated around 2,000 MBA students since opening in 2006.

The University of Manchester was named as the world’s 27th best university in the QS World University Rankings, sixth in the UK, and eighth in Europe. The University was named the most targeted institution by the UK’s top 100 graduate employers for the third year in a row by The Graduate Market in 2020. Manchester was also named the University of the Year for Graduate Employment by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020.

About Cigna Middle East & Africa

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being, and peace of mind. With a heritage of over 200 years, Cigna is committed to its promise of being together all the way in providing healthcare, clinical management and wellness programs to employers, individuals, and governments around the world.

Operating for more than 17 years in the MENA region, Cigna serves the GCC markets and Lebanon through its locally regulated entities. The company delivers both health and wellness services to individuals, employers, and government entities in the region.

Cigna has been operating in the African continent for 60 years servicing over 250,000 members. Cigna is servicing corporates through a partnership between Hollard and Cigna. Together, we provide health insurance for local companies looking to insure key resources and multinationals looking to harmonize their health insurance across Africa.

Cigna maintains a global sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions, employing over 74,000 people that service more than 165 million customer relationships and more than 1 billion customer touchpoints.

To learn more about Cigna Insurance Middle East, visit www.cigna-me.com

About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and is one of the UK’s largest single-site universities with more than 40,000 students on campus – including more than 10,000 international students. The University is consistently ranked among the world’s elite institutions for graduate employability and world-class research across a diverse range of fields including cancer, advanced materials, global inequalities, energy and industrial biotechnology. 25 Nobel laureates have either worked or studied at the University, which is the only UK University to have social responsibility among its core strategic objectives, dedicated to making a positive difference in communities around the world.

About The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

The University of Manchester’s Middle East Centre at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the university’s international network comprising six hubs in the key business cities around the world. The Centre has supported close to 3,000 Manchester Global Part-time MBA students in the region, and graduated almost 2,000 MBA students. The Centre also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni association with more than 4,500 members.

www.manchester.ac.ae

