Dubai: Despite the uncertainty caused by the onset of a number of COVID-19 variants, the UAE’s property market has seen a marked upturn in performance in 2021. Looking ahead, with a plethora of regulatory changes and government initiatives, we expect to see continued strengthening in activity and performance levels across all real estate segments in 2022.

Looking at the UAE’s office sector figures, vacancy in office prime stock continues to be limited in Abu Dhabi and as a result, average prime rental rates in the year to Q4 2021 have edged up by 1.5%. In grade Grade A and Grade B buildings, rents have softened by 1.5% and 2.4% respectively over the same period. In Dubai, average market rents for offices have continued to soften in the year to Q4 2021, with Prime, Grade A, Grade B and Grade C rents falling by 6.2%, 0.1%, 4.4% and 6.8% respectively. Over the final quarter of 2021, we have seen a number of new market entrants acquire space in Dubai’s office market and some existing occupiers also increased their quantum of space occupied. However, the majority of activity in the market continues to stem from incumbents consolidating space, with most looking to improve the quality of space that they occupy. In 2022, we thus forecast that market performance in the Prime and Grade A segments will continue to improve.

In the residential sector, average prices in Abu Dhabi increased by 1.6% in 2021, with average apartment prices rising by 1.6% to reach AED 10,885 per square metre and average villa prices increasing by 1.5% to reach AED 8,789 per square metre. Rents in the residential market fell by 1.4% in the 12-months to December 2021. In 2021, a total of 5,435 new units were delivered with 59.0% of this new stock being delivered in Al Raha Beach and Yas Island. In 2022, 9,695 are scheduled to be delivered, with 72.1% of upcoming stock being located in Al Raha Beach, Al Maryah Island and Reem Island. Average prices in Dubai increased by 9.3% in the year to December 2021, the highest growth rate since January 2015. Over this period, average apartment prices increased by 7.5% and average villa prices increased by 21.2%, with average apartment prices standing at AED 1,072 per square foot and average villa prices at AED 1,228 per square foot. Since October 2021, average rental rates have recorded annual growth for the first time since June 2015. In the year to December 2021, average rents increased by 8.3%, with average apartment and villa rents increasing by 6.3% and 21.7% respectively over this period. The growth rate in villa rents continues to be at historic highs. In 2021, a total of 37,403 new units were delivered, with new stock in Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay and Damac Hills accounting for almost a third of the total. In 2022, 68,138 additional units are scheduled to be delivered, however we expect the actual materialisation to be lower. In terms of transaction volumes, the total number of residential transactions in Dubai reached 57,043 in 2021, up 73.6% from 2020 and 51.6% from 2019. The 2021 total was also the highest since 2009. Looking ahead, in 2022, we expect transaction volumes to remain robust over the course of the year. However, with payment plans offerings tightening and mortgage rates likely to edge up, we anticipate the market will face some headwinds in 2022, at least compared to 2021.

Looking at the hospitality sector, the UAE’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have continued to show significant levels of improvement over the course of the year. In 2021, the average occupancy rate increased by 14.5 percentage points year-on-year and the average ADR increased by 26.9%. As a result, over this period, we have seen the average RevPAR increase by 62.5%. The UAE’s occupancy in 2021 sits 7.1 percentage points below its 2019 level, however, the ADR is 4.3% higher. Although average RevPARs are 5.8% below 2019 levels, a number of hotels have optimised costs and increased efficiency in a material manner during the pandemic, thereby providing support to profitability.

Taimur Khan, Head of Research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai, comments: “Underpinned by Expo 2020, the UAE’s less restrictive travel restrictions and the more palatable temperatures, the recovery only began in earnest in the last quarter of 2021. Looking forward, I believe that performance in the UAE’s hospitality market is likely to remain fairly steadfast for the first third of the year. After this, with restrictions in Europe likely to ease, occupancy rates and ADRs should see a material softening.”

Visitation in the UAE’s retail sector began surpassing its pre-pandemic baseline in late September 2021. Retail activity in Abu Dhabi and Dubai currently stands at 4.6% and 9.7% above their respective pre-pandemic baselines. Activity from occupiers in the UAE’s retail market is largely originating from food and beverage occupiers with the market remaining tenant friendly for new and popular concepts entering and expanding respectively. Whilst the rebound in retail has been stronger than expected, particularly due to the stronger than anticipated performance in the tourism sector, rents in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have continued to soften. In the year to Q4 2021, average rents fell by 16.4% in Abu Dhabi and by 5.7% in Dubai. On a quarter-on-quarter basis to Q4 2021, average rents in Abu Dhabi have remained stable and in Dubai have increased by 3.1%. More so, in Dubai, average rents for super-regional stock have increased by 6.9% in 2021. Looking ahead, with major new developments scheduled to be delivered and begin operations, in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in 2022, we expect that there will be continued pressure on average rents. We also expect market performance to be fragmented, with prime assets likely to outperform the wider market.

Demand in the UAE’s industrial and logistics has remained steadfast over the course of 2021. While a significant portion of demand has stemmed from the e-commerce sector, occupier demand sources continue to diversify, with start-ups and SMEs forming an ever-increasing portion of demand. Key requirements from institutional tenants include but are not limited to standalone sites with adequate office space and parking, lower levels of site coverage, 360-degree site circulation and ample eves height. In addition to this, as the use cases of these industrial and logistics units continue to become more sophisticated, we are seeing increasing levels of demand for higher power capacities. In the year to Q4 2021, the average rates of decline in rents have moderated in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with rents falling 0.3% and 0.6%, down from 5.7% and 10.5% a year earlier respectively. Quality institutional grade stock has largely seen rental rates increase, whereas secondary poorer quality stock has seen rental rates fall by much as 22.5% over the year to December 2021. Looking ahead, we expect that the delivery of new developments will remain limited and lag demand. Despite this, due to the sporadic quality of stock, we expect the fragmentation in market performance to continue over the course of 2022.

