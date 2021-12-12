Dubai: The Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed over half a million visitors from around the world since the inauguration of this global event on October 1st 2021. Starting their journey on the red carpet and ending it in Al Wadi, visitors experience the best of Switzerland from the heart of Dubai.

Under the theme “Reflections”, the pavilion revolves around reflecting Switzerland’s culture, magical landscapes and innovations through three acts: Typically Swiss, Sea of Fog and Innovative Switzerland. True to the Expo theme ‘Connecting Minds – Creating the Future’, the three acts communicate Switzerland’s strengths and opportunities in the fields of education, research, technology and business.

Mr. Manuel Salchli, Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion and Chairman of the Steering Committee, said: “We are proud to welcome visitors from around the world and to hear beautiful stories about their unforgettable experiences in our pavilion. We are looking forward to keeping this momentum until March 2022 and to attract more people to discover Switzerland’s beauty and role in contributing to a better sustainable future”.

He added: “We are also proud to position our pavilion as a hub for dialogue, exchanging ideas and bringing together experts from different fields to discuss various topics in line with Expo’s thematic weeks and in collaboration with Swissnex. These events underline the importance of connecting minds to create opportunities for youth, find efficient solutions to current challenges and contribute to a better tomorrow”.

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and since its inauguration in October 2021, the Swiss pavilion was nominated among the top 5 pavilions with the longest queues as well as among the 10 best rooftop attractions with stunning views at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Boilerplate of the Swiss Pavilion:

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Swiss Pavilion offers a unique encounter with Switzerland. It highlights Switzerland as a country of scenic beauty and a leading hub of technology and innovation by presenting the excellence of Swiss universities, start-ups and companies as well as creating joint events with local partners.

The Swiss Pavilion relies on a public-private partnership model. It promotes Switzerland’s economic capacity and attractiveness to the UAE – the most important trading partner in the Middle East. It turns the spotlight on its high-quality products and services together with its partners Schindler, Rolex SA, Switzerland Tourism, Roche, Clariant, Novartis, Nestlé, and KGS Diamond Group Ltd and suppliers. Presence Switzerland oversees the Swiss Pavilion. It is the unit of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for Switzerland’s image abroad and Switzerland’s official presence in international events, such as World Expos.

The selected project ‘Reflections’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by General contractor Expomobilia.

