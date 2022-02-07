The Health and Wellness Week in the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, concluded with expert’s recommendations on the importance of innovative and sustainable initiatives to address rising public health concerns on light of the rapid global urbanization.



Speakers during the event included Pof. Nino Kunzli, Director of SSPH+, Dr. Carlos Duarte from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. Experts discussed different topics, such as evolutionary perspectives, diet and healthy ageing, health care professional shortage as well as water and sanitation.



Mr. Manuel Salchli, Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “It has to be emphasized that the world needs future generations and scientists, as well as engaged citizens who actively contribute to create sustainable solutions to the issues of today and tomorrow,”



From his side, Mr. Dante Larini, Project Manager of Swissnex at the Swiss Pavilion, said: “By 2050, more than two-thirds, or 68 per cent of the world population will be living in urban areas, according to the UN, and this calls for key initiatives by all stakeholders, including governments, to ensure that public health through conception and implementation of strategic policies from the grassroots level.”



During the Health and Wellness Week, Swiss and UAE participants said it is imperative that governments roll out sustainable development policies in alignment with the UN SDGs to help people lead healthy and sustainable lives in the interest of the planet and life on earth.



The multidisciplinary discussions at the Health and Wellness Week stressed that the challenges and opportunities for improving public health and wellness in urban areas be tackled by conceptualization of smart cities and digital citizenship.



In this context `The Frontiers of Young Minds,’ a scientific journal where school children act as reviewers of articles written by distinguished scientists, showcased at the pavilion highlighted how good science can lead to living healthy lives on a healthy planet.

SSPH+, which took the lead during the week, is a leading foundation of Swiss universities that assembles the inter-university faculty of public health sciences affiliated with 12 Swiss universities. SSPH + is also the national coordinating body for the promotion of post-graduate university education and research in public health.



About the Swiss Pavilion:

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Swiss Pavilion offers a unique encounter with Switzerland. It highlights Switzerland as a country of scenic beauty and a leading hub of technology and innovation by presenting the excellence of Swiss universities, start-ups and companies as well as creating joint events with local partners.



The Swiss Pavilion relies on a public-private partnership model. It promotes Switzerland’s economic capacity and attractiveness to the UAE – the most important trading partner in the Middle East. It turns the spotlight on its high-quality products and services together with its partners Schindler, Rolex SA, Switzerland Tourism, Roche, Clariant, Novartis, Nestlé, and KGS Diamond Group Ltd and suppliers. Presence Switzerland oversees the Swiss Pavilion. It is the unit of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for Switzerland’s image abroad and Switzerland’s official presence in international events, such as World Expos.



The selected project ‘Reflections’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by General contractor Expomobilia.



About Swissnex:

Swissnex is the global network connecting Switzerland and the world in education, research, and innovation. At the Swiss Pavilion, Swissnex presents content based on the Expo theme weeks, which are linked to the UN sustainable. Development goals. Swiss universities, start-ups and innovative companies will shed the light on their research and inventions through temporary exhibits and presentations for the public. In addition to this, panels, workshops, pitch contests and networking events will take place at the event space and the rooftop terrace.



Swissnex at the Swiss Pavilion also aims to connect our Swiss partners with equivalents from the UAE, The Middle East and other national pavilions. By inviting local and international researchers and students to events and workshops, the Swiss Pavilion is positioned as a hub for communication and creating new collaborative partnerships.

