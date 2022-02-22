Dubai: In line with the Food and Agriculture Week at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Swiss Pavilion bought together young people from MENA region and Switzerland to discuss water scarcity and food insecurity related to global issues. During the interactive workshop and public discussion, attendees had the opportunity to share their perspectives keynote speakers.

The main event, organized by the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the United Nations organisations in Rome and USI Università della Svizzera italiana, included Ambassador Pio Wennubst and Dr. Federica Frediani. They headed a workshop on food and women in MENA region, followed by a presentation on the Bites of Transfoodmation.

Mr. Dante Larini, Project Manager of Swissnex at the Swiss Pavilion, said: “We believe access to healthy and nutritious food is a right, not a privilege and food systems are getting more complex than ever. Although food and water scarcity ares drivers of conflicts in MENA region, nevertheless it can also be a powerful instrument of cohesion and inclusiveness. The Food and Agriculture Week aims at encouraging people to rethink their food habits and to use food towards creating solidarity amongst each other.”

The activities during this week highlighted the various problems that exist in our current food systems and underlined possible solutions to these issues. Experts presented and discussed the work done by the Bites of Transfoodmation community, a Swiss project which works towards change for more sustainable, resilient and equal food systems. It brings together a unique group of young and motivated people to elaborate a shared vision and engage in transformative processes to improve food systems.

About the Swiss Pavilion:

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Swiss Pavilion offers a unique encounter with Switzerland. It highlights Switzerland as a country of scenic beauty and a leading hub of technology and innovation by presenting the excellence of Swiss universities, start-ups and companies as well as creating joint events with local partners.

The Swiss Pavilion relies on a public-private partnership model. It promotes Switzerland’s economic capacity and attractiveness to the UAE – the most important trading partner in the Middle East. It turns the spotlight on its high-quality products and services together with its partners Schindler, Rolex SA, Switzerland Tourism, Roche, Clariant, Novartis, Nestlé, and KGS Diamond Group Ltd and suppliers. Presence Switzerland oversees the Swiss Pavilion. It is the unit of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for Switzerland’s image abroad and Switzerland’s official presence in international events, such as World Expos.

The selected project ‘Reflections’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by General contractor Expomobilia.

About Swissnex:

Swissnex is the global network connecting Switzerland and the world in education, research, and innovation. At the Swiss Pavilion, Swissnex presents content based on the Expo theme weeks, which are linked to the UN sustainable. Development goals. Swiss universities, start-ups and innovative companies will shed the light on their research and inventions through temporary exhibits and presentations for the public. In addition to this, panels, workshops, pitch contests and networking events will take place at the event space and the rooftop terrace.

Swissnex at the Swiss Pavilion also aims to connect our Swiss partners with equivalents from the UAE, The Middle East and other national pavilions. By inviting local and international researchers and students to events and workshops, the Swiss Pavilion is positioned as a hub for communication and creating new collaborative partnerships.

