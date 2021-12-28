Dubai, UAE – The Skin Network makes dreams of having healthy skin come to life from the comfort of your home. Consultations with licensed skin therapists along with a unique retail platform to purchase prescriptions, deliver prime results with added comfort, accessibility, and efficiency. It’s all about a professionally curated skincare routine curated for you by experts. The Skin Network is the first digital skincare consultancy and the only place to access ‘prescription-only’ professional skincare products online. A brand that doesn’t sell the skincare that you want but the (prescribed) skincare that you need.

It is a simple three step process that starts from booking your complimentary skin test online, creating an account on www.theskinnetwork.me and placing your orders. Once your skin test is completed, as part of the consultation a skin expert asks a series questions including a few on your medical history. All video consultations are carried out on video call using Zoom, and you are assigned your own personal skin therapist who will diagnose your condition and write a detailed prescription for your skin, targeting the main concerns.

All prescribed products are available for purchase on the website, and with the purchase you receive continuous support from your designated skin specialist for the duration of the entire prescription. You can speak to your skin expert any time, day, or night. Along with the prescription clients also receive guidance on lifestyle and diet, for a complete 360 approach.

Once your first prescription order purchase is complete you will have all the access to the private membership of The Skin Network, which means you can reorder skincare, have access to their full range of exclusive products, and be the first to receive latest offers and new product updates.

About The Skin Network

Launched in 2021 and based in the UAE, The Skin Network offers women professional skincare expertise at the comfort of their homes. The platform provides access to specialist skin therapists, online consultations and prescribes relevant treatments monitoring the improvements. Offering a 360 approach to skincare, The Skin Network is also the exclusive retailer of a range of premium skincare brands. Built on an ethical approach, the brand’s foundation is based on most common skin conditions being treated at home with correct guidance and products. Aiming to break the stereotype that professional skincare is accessible only to select few, The Skin Network offers transparency and skin expertise to every woman.

