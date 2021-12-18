PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : On December 15, 2021, the "Sichuan Day" of the China Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai was officially inaugurated.
The opening ceremony was attended and addressed by Mr. Zhang Shenfeng, Commissioner General of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and Vice Chairman of CCPIT, Mr. Li Yunze, Vice Governor of Sichuan Provincial People's Government, Mr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to China, Mr. Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai, Mr. Hamad Buamim, Chairman of World Chambers Federation and President of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mr. Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI).
Officials from the Consulate General of Nepal, Republic of Korea and other countries in Sichuan, representatives of foreign business associations in China, heads of relevant government departments and business associations of the UAE, representatives of Sichuan and UAE enterprises and media all participated in this event, in Chengdu and Dubai.
At the opening ceremony, an unveiling of the Sichuan Chamber of International Commerce Representative Office in the UAE was held, along with the signing ceremony of 3 Cooperation Agreements between the Sichuan Chamber of International Commerce Middle East Market Professional Committee and Overseas Chinese Association in the UAE, Sichuan Chamber of International Commerce and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Representative Office in China, Huaheng Xintian Chengdu Industrial Co., Ltd. and UAE Bumur Commodities Co., Ltd.
Furthermore, several side events such as city promotions for Chengdu and Meishan in Sichuan Province, Sichuan special cultural shows, live connection to China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas, Sanxingdui Museum and other famous sites were held, which were all aimed at showing an open, inclusive, cooperative and innovative Sichuan from multiple perspectives.
Other relevant events including Sichuan-Chongqing Competitive Industries Exhibition, Sichuan Culture and Tourism Week, and "Children's Yearning for Expo" Painting Exhibition was held at the same time. Through the assistance of technology, culture, economic and trade, with the Expo platform to display the image of Sichuan, this event tells the success story of Sichuan, highlight the charm of Sichuan, and create a card of the city, vividly showing the real, stereoscopic and comprehensive Sichuan to the world.
