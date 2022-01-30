Riyadh : The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has further established its commitment to protecting and enhancing the 28,000km2 project area on the West Coast of Saudi Arabia by gaining the Environmental Management Standard, ISO14001:2015 accreditation.

In efforts to achieve environmental excellence, TRSDC developed an Environmental Management System (EMS), producing an EMS Manual in January 2021. The EMS was rolled-out company-wide by mid-year 2021, supporting the company’s bid for The Red Sea Project to achieve ISO14001:2015 certification.

"This certification is a remarkable achievement and another example of how we are doing things differently to lead the way as we develop this ground-breaking destination,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

“We made a commitment to ourselves, our project and to the Kingdom to go beyond the current expectations of environmental best practice, to deliver a regenerative approach to tourism development. This latest accolade is proof that we are doing all we can to become standard-bearers for Saudi Arabia.”

TRSDC’s EMS is aimed at guiding and managing TRSDC’s activities with respect to the environment throughout design, construction, and operational stages. The implementation of the EMS allows TRSDC to identify areas in need of improvement and actively work towards bettering them.

In November 2021, the British Standards Institution (BSI), a world-class certifying body for global best practice standards, was appointed to audit TRSDC’s EMS against the world’s most recognized environmental management standards ISO14001:2015, with no observations recorded.

TRSDC maintains compliancy to national environmental standards by ensuring its environmental studies and management plans are of the highest quality, constantly working towards developing guidelines and procedures for internal and external use with stakeholders to achieve environmental excellence.

“Achieving this certification is rewarding for our team, who work tirelessly to deliver against our commitments to the environment in which we are working,” said Raed Albasseet, Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer at TRSDC.

In 2021, the organization became one of the first companies in the Middle East to achieve the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management for design and construction of assets. TRSDC was also awarded ISO31000:2018 certification, the International Organization for Standardization’s highest available standard in risk management and the ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems.

The company recently announced that it has achieved Financial Close on its SAR 14.120 billion (USD 3.76 billion) term loan facility and revolving credit facility with four leading Saudi banks. Green Financing accreditation was awarded due to TRSDC’s market leading approach to social and environmental sustainability and The Red Sea Project’s (TRSP) international recognition as a green project.

The Red Sea Project has already passed significant milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests by the end of 2022. Phase one, which includes 16 hotels in total, will complete in 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea Project will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

About The Red Sea Development Company

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC - www.theredsea.sa) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. TRSDC was established to drive the development of The Red Sea Project, a luxury, regenerative tourism destination that will set new standards in sustainable development and position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

The project is being developed over 28,000 km2 of pristine lands and waters along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes a vast archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands. The destination also features sweeping desert dunes, mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, and ancient cultural and heritage sites. It is designed to include hotels, residential properties, leisure, commercial and entertainment amenities, as well as supporting infrastructure that emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation and re-use, as well as a circular waste management system to achieve zero waste to landfill.

Activity for the first phase of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023. The project has surpassed significant milestones, with over 700 contracts signed to date, worth more than SAR 20 bn ($5bn).

The 100-hectare Landscape Nursery, which will provide more than 25 million plants for the The Red Sea Project and AMAALA, is now fully operational. There are more than 10,000 workers currently on-site and 80km of new roads are now complete. The Construction Village and the Waste Management Centre are both fully operational and development is progressing well at the Coastal Village, which will be home to around 14,000 people who will eventually work at the destination.

