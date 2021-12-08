Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Bentley Motors Saudi Arabia announced the arrival of the latest model of Bentayga S in the first quarter of 2022, unveiling its features. Designed and engineered in the UK and manufactured in Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe.

“The Bentayga S is a luxury SUV variant that joins the efficient plug-in Hybrid, the 4.0-litre turbocharged V8, and the powerful 6.0-litre, 12-cylinder Speed,” said Wael Al Osta, Marketing Manager at Bentley Saudi Arabia.

He added, "The Bentayga S has been designed to deliver agility and a powerful presence, featuring a sporty exterior with dark tint treatment to the lamps, gloss black accents, and a larger rear spoiler that enhances its aerodynamic stability at speed."

He pointed toward the luxury of the interior cabins with bold and contemporary designs. The sports seats with embroidered S logo on the backrests with unique stitching, and a new colour split. In addition to unique trimmings, illuminated treadplates, and digital gauges like those used in the Bentayga Speed.

The Bentayga S derives its power from Bentley’s renowned 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, combining immense power with impressive fuel economy. The latest-generation engine develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, with a 0-60 mph (0–100 km/h) time of 4.4 (4.5) seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h).

Like the recently launched Continental GT Speed, where the boundaries of grand touring comfort versus engaging performance have been extended through chassis mode selection, the Bentayga S now offers increased capability through an enhanced SPORT mode over a standard Bentayga.



In SPORT mode, improved steering feel, greater turn-in response, and further reduced body-roll are possible due to an additional 15 percent increase in air suspension damping and a unique Electronic Stability Control and Bentley Dynamic Ride tune.

Recalibration of Bentley’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system – whereby the car lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the front axle turn-in has made Bentayga S even more responsive to drive.

Bentley Motors in Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its relationship with Bentley fans as it held extraordinary driving experiences in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar in October and November of 2021. Customers were able to encounter the exceptional driving experience of the Flying Spur, Bentayga, and Continental GT.

