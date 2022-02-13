A new era of Gran Turismo: The e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT hit the mark with a perfect balance between sportiness, comfort, and sustainability.

Electrifying acceleration of the RS e-tron GT starts from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and the e-tron GT quattro accelerates in 4.1 seconds.

Saudi Arabia: Audi, the storied German carmaker known for innovation and quality, is set to spearhead the electrification of luxury transportation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The full range of all-electric vehicles arrives in Audi Saudi Arabia showrooms in2022 setting the bar ever higher for luxury electrified mobility. The e-tron range will not only give Audi a head starts on electric luxury transport in Saudi Arabia but will also showoff the manufacturer’s capabilities in terms of future technology.

The RS e-tron GT has a rocketlike, 3.3-second acceleration from standstill to 100km/h, while the e-tron GT quattro accelerates in 4.1-seconds. The e-tron GT quattro has a range of up to 488 kilometers, on the other hand, the RS e-tron GT has a range of up to 472 kilometers (in accordance with the WLTP). This is made possible by the battery which has a net capacity of 83.7 kWh. The e-tron GT only needs 22.5 minutes on a high-power charging (HPC) column for a typical charge of 5% to 80%. This makes the e-tron GT efficiently sporty and offers a 100 km range on a five-minute charge.

Progress, craftsmanship, and a passion for high performance come together in the Audi e-tron range featuring exhilarating launch control, boosting the cars’ ability to deliver up to 530 Hp on the e-tron GT quattro, and 646 Hp on the RS’ an extraordinary power at the driver’s fingertips.

“There is no doubt that the Audi e-tron will be the leader in e-mobility across the Kingdom of Saudi", said Neil Lines, Audi General Manager at SAMACO Automotive. “We are especially enthusiastic and optimistic about the success of this unrivaled electric luxury grand tourer because Saudi Arabia is starting out strong with widespread electrification of transport. As some of the primary objectives of Saudi Arabia’s national transport strategy and key pillars of 2030 vision, is global leadership in sustainable development and awareness on healthy living”.

The Audi e-tron range’s electrifying performance is driven home with equally electrifying design, style, and attention to detail. From the dynamic roofline to the turbine-shaped wheels, and the extremely slippery exterior. The e-tron is not only visually electrifying, but invokes the silky-smooth sound of a high-quality, high-power electric motor that at once captivates and exhilarates the driver’s senses. The prominent, LED headlights highlight the Audi e-tron. It is distinctive identity, while the unmissable, chevron-like LED taillights are sure to capture the attention – and imagination – of other road users. Meticulously thought-out ergonomics combine with carefully selected quality materials to exude an unmistakable air of luxury that only Audi is famous for.

The Audi e-tron electric range is scheduled to be available in Saudi Arabia within the upcoming 12 months. Enthusiasts of electric premium grand tourers and lovers of Audi’s unrivaled products can reserve bespoke models online including the Audi e-tron GT quattro, RS e-tron GT, & e-tron Sportback. Customers can select their very own combination of style and features built and finished to the exact high standards that they expect from the brand with the four-rings.

Be the first to join a group of the elite few. Learn more about our electric models by visiting https://www.audi-saudiarabia.com/me/web/saen/models.html?bycarlinegroup=etrongt or contacting Audi Saudi Arabia at 800 1180099.

About Audi Group

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in 11 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.846 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 8,205 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,183 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2019 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €55.7 billion and an operating profit of €4.5 billion. At present, 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

AUDI AG’s commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005. The current Middle East model range comprises the Audi A3 and S3 and RS3, A4 and S4, the A5/S5 Coupe and Sportback, RS5 Sportback, the A6, S6, A7, S7, A8 L and S8, the Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5 & SQ5, Q7, Q8 and RS Q8 as well as the R8.

