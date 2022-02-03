Leading industry experts to debate the MENA green hydrogen opportunity during the opening day of Middle East Energy when it starts live and in person on 7 March in Dubai

Dubai, UAE : The MENA region’s most reputable and comprehensive energy event, Middle East Energy (formerly Middle East Electricity), returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 7-9 March to address the future of the energy transition when it welcomes senior energy leaders, policymakers, and influencers to discuss the opportunities surrounding green hydrogen in the region.

According to a report by consultancy Roland Berger and Dii Desert Energy, an international public-private sector industry body, annual revenues for hydrogen production in the GCC could reach US$200 billion, which in turn could support upwards of one million jobs directly and indirectly connected to the green value chain by 2050. Furthermore, a study by Goldman Sachs revealed green hydrogen could meet 25% of global energy requirements in the next 30 years. An array of international hydrogen experts will convene at Middle East Energy to discuss the exciting prospects for the MENA region to emerge as a global clean hydrogen hub. Cornelius Matthes, CEO of Dii Desert Energy, will open the green hydrogen discussion at the Global Energy & Utilities Forum (GEUF), one of three dedicated energy conferences taking place at the event, on 7 March.

The forum will also host a panel of key figures in the region’s rapidly emerging hydrogen market, including Stephan Gobert, Senior Vice President – Hydrogen AMEA, ENGIE; Michael Mair, VP Growth and Development (Europe, Middle East & Africa), Wood; Francois Dao, Vice President – Middle East & Africa, EDF Renewables; and Alicia Eastman, President, Inter Continental Energy.

The panellists will discuss topics including the Middle East’s potential to emerge as a global hub for green hydrogen and ammonia, how projects will be financed and the price of producing green hydrogen, the importance of implementing hydrogen strategies to support future green hydrogen projects, as well as the opportunities surrounding blue hydrogen.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy & Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy, said: “As the role of green hydrogen in the energy transition has become a priority for governments and energy companies across the world, we have seen a shift to evaluating the advantages of developing the technology to reduce carbon emissions across utilities, transport and industrial sectors.

“With the UAE government setting out plans to reach net-zero emission by 2050 while overseeing an AED600 billion (US$163 billion) investment in renewable energy, the country is at the forefront of discussions regarding the energy transition.”

Meanwhile, the Intersolar Middle East Conference, taking place within Middle East Energy, will run two sessions on the event’s opening day, focusing on vision, strategy and policymaking while also looking at the latest technology in producing, transporting, distributing, and using green hydrogen.

Informa, organisers of Middle East Energy, have confirmed over 500 global exhibitors will participate in the 47th edition of the energy showcase, with over 18,000 attendees and 500 delegates expected.

Within the five key product sectors - Smart Solutions, Renewable & Clean Energy, Critical & Backup Power, Transmission & Distribution, and Energy Consumption & Management - a range of brands including Lucy Electric, Cummins, Emirates Transformers, Ducab, Riyadh Cables Group and Bahra Cables Company will be showcasing solutions and technologies to accelerate the path to the energy transition.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

Middle East Energy is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure. This year’s event sponsors include Perkins, Baudouin, Newage Stamford AVK, and Rieloo UPS.

