DUBAI: The Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) is bringing a taste of Malaysian cocoa and chocolate end-products to the United Arab Emirates during its participation in the Sustainable Agricommodities (Food Agricommodities) Week at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the week, MCB is showcasing its efforts to produce fine flavour, single-origin, cocoa beans and seek to expand cocoa and chocolate trading through pocket talks and the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Malaysia has been an active player in the cocoa industry for the past twenty years and boasts numerous international accolades including The Cocoa of Excellence Programme, a global award to recognise the work of cocoa farmers and celebrate quality, flavour diversity and unique origins. Now it aims to become one of the high-quality cocoa bean producers in the world.

MCB Director-General Dr. Ramle Hj Kasin conducted a pocket talk on Wednesday, 9th February 2022, discussing how Malaysia is working to achieve this goal. The talk entitled “The Way Forward in Malaysia’s Cocoa Industry: Development of Fine Flavour Cocoa & Sustainable Farm Management Systems, Based on IR4.0 Technology” highlighted Malaysia’s efforts to produce high-quality cocoa beans.

MCB is focused on sustaining the importance of cocoa and introducing precision and smart cocoa management within the industrial revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), for the development of Malaysia’s cocoa industry.

Precision and smart cocoa farm management provide a blueprint to increase cocoa productivity while also reducing agriculture input costs. In light of this, MCB and Agrocloud Sdn Bhd are collaborating as strategic partners on smart technology cocoa farming.

MoU documents were exchanged between MCB Director-General Dr. Ramle Hj Kasin and Agrocloud Sdn Bhd Managing Director Marcus Hon during the launch of the Sustainable Agricommodities (Food Agricommodities) Week on 7th February 2022.

Witnessing the exchange were Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries & Commodities Malaysia Datuk Willie Mongin, Austrian Trade Commissioner Mr. Richard Bandera and Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE His Excellency Dato' Mohd Tarid Sufian.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing the productivity of Malaysian cocoa planting under the Internet of Things (IoT) umbrella, and any farming methodologies that are regarded as modern farming, including mechanisation, precision farming and automated farming.

The Pavilion also exhibits some of Malaysia’s award winning cocoa bean samples and single origin chocolate during the week’s programme.

Malaysia’s overall participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as the implementing agency.

ABOUT MALAYSIAN COCOA BOARD (MCB)

The Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) is a federal statutory agency under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) of Malaysia. The main function of MCB is to develop the cocoa industry in Malaysia to be well integrated and competitive in the global market with a focus on increasing productivity and efficiency in cocoa bean production and increasing downstream activities. Currently, MCB is focused on producing fine flavour single-origin cocoa beans.

The Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) is participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai under the MPIC, where it will be promoting Malaysian cocoa and chocolate products to the world in the Malaysia Pavilion. MCB also seeks to expand cocoa and chocolate trading as well as opportunities for smart partnerships regarding various programs on cocoa planting and processing.

ABOUT MALAYSIA PAVILION AT EXPO 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.

