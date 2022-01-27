Education technology startup Studyhenry has launched a smartphone app, Studyhenry, with the aim of connecting parents directly with tutors in 9 countries. This allows parents or students to search for specialized teachers and communicate with them directly.

Studyhenry” application, which is available through App Store and Google Play, focuses on enabling parents to communicate with signed up tutors who have registered on the application. The specializations include many genres such as Maths, English language, Arabic language, French and music. Parents have the ability to get in touch with tutors either through the app free messaging service or directly through reaching out to tutors on their contact numbers by subscribing to credit points.

Education Technology and Peace of Mind

Rania Arafat, Studyhenry Founder and CEO, says, "We are proud to launch the "Studyhenry" application, which is considered a step ahead in the world of educational technology and an important information resource in the parallel education process because of its importance in linking the two sides of the educational process, tutors and parents directly without the presence of an intermediary, and allowing The opportunity for them to agree on all the details of the teaching, the cost, the curriculum, and determine the expected results.”

Arafat added, "It is very important to provide elements of reassurance and peace of mind for parents, as they are looking for tutors who can be trusted to teach their children. Registration in the application is done by submitting identification documents and educational qualifications, and after submitting these documents, the tutor gets “ approved” status and this gives reassurance to parents in addition to adding a personal photo to their profile, which adds a new element of comfort and transparency in dealing with tutors registered in the application away from advertisements that fill social media.

Diversity of Experiences

Regarding this diversity available through the application, Rania Arafat said, "We launched this application after a comprehensive study of the needs of the markets in line with the requirements of the educational process and keeping in mind the developments resulting from the pandemic and in line with the future vision of the post-pandemic.

We have facilitated an advanced and reciprocal linking process for parents and teachers in 9 countries, and this is a great achievement in order to benefit from the educational strengths that distinguish each country from the other and to provide a comprehensive diversification of study topics in the various educational curricula, and also in order to benefit from the teaching experiences in those countries.

Social Responsibility and More Job Opportunities

“The pandemic has imposed difficult financial and social conditions, with many losing their sources of income and difficult working conditions. This is what prompted us to connect teachers with parents and students in 9 countries. Many families want to search for a teacher or school according to specific experiences or what It is commensurate with their budget, and some teachers are looking to improve their living conditions, and this is what the application provides within its societal responsibilities.”

“The application covers and provides its services to tutors, parents and students in the following countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Lebanon, UK and the USA."

Benefits for Parents and Students

Parents can publish an advertisement for free to request a tutor through the application in any discipline they desire and start receiving tutors’ responses and their readiness to teach according to the details in the advertisement and from any of the approved international teaching curricula “the British curriculum or the American curriculum or other curricula.

Parents can communicate with tutors either through the direct messaging system embedded in the app or directly through their contact numbers by subscribing to credit points.

The “Studyhenry” application, launched by the education development company Studyhenry, provides a wide choice for parents to search for qualified tutors. They can search by filtering for countries, subjects, male/female tutor, availability and fees.

Advantages for Tutors

The Studyhenry app provides tutors with multiple options, including:

Determining the preferred date for teaching and choosing during the weekend or teaching on all days of the week

Determine the curriculum

Define the topic

Hourly pricing

Registration Requirements

For the tutor to be approved for registration in the application, they must submit a copy of their official documents, including their personal ID, education certificates and CV.

After completing the registration process and submitting these documents, the tutor receives a Verified rating.

